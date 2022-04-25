In Jammu & Kashmir, Man Held For Collecting Funds For Banned Jamaat-e-Islami In Baramulla

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Baramulla district, on Monday, arrested a person for collecting funds for the Pakistan-based banned Jamaat-e-Islami organisation in the town.

An official, while sharing information with Republic TV, said, "One person in the Baramulla town was involved in collecting funds in the name of banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization. However, soon after the input, a team of security forces including Army's 46 RR swung into action and immediately arrested the individual."

A senior police officer confirmed this development to Republic Media Network and further revealed that the person has been identified as Mohammad Amin Ganai, son of Ali Mohammad Ganai of Microwave Colony Kanli Bagh in Baramulla. The officer stated that the said individual was riding a scooter bearing registration number JK05G 7856, besides three receipt books of banned Jamaat-e-Islami organisation, one mobile phone, and cash worth Rs 15,900 were recovered from him.

The officer said that a search was also carried out at his home after some documents were recovered, including Jammu Kashmir Bank Passbook, JK Bank checkbooks, and a blank booklet of Jamaat-e-Islami. The officer said that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

3 terrorists neutralised in Pulwama hours after PM's visit to Valley

In an additional update, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir neutralised three terrorists in Pulwama’s Pahoo region on Sunday evening, hours after PM Modi’s visit to the Valley. Following this, police informed that a teenager from Srinagar was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Pulwama. Srinagar police informed that the teenager had joined the terror ranks a week ago.

Following the encounter, police on Sunday informed that a teenager, who joined terror ranks a week ago was also killed. The police informed that he was a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar. Confirming his killing, Srinagar Police said that active terrorists “exploit gullible youths” for their needs. "Teenager from Khanyar, Srinagar who joined terror ranks a week ago killed in an encounter in Pulwama, along with two other terrorists,” the police said in a statement.

Image: PTI