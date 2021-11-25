In Jammu And Kashmir, NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Terror Conspiracy & Funding Case

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) during the wee hours of Thursday, November 25, carried out search operations at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case, the agency said. NIA, however, refrained from revealing the specific case under which the officials carried raids citing probe reasons. The agency has ensured that it will be revealing inputs as and when required keeping in mind that it doesn't affect the investigation.

The NIA raids come in line with the agency arresting Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez on Monday, November 22 for his association in anti-India exercises and for having direct links with a banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit. Agency sources signalled Khurran's link to the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case in which NIA had arrested two accused persons on November 12.

NIA official confirms Parvez was in touch with banned Pakistani outfit

"Parvez was in touch with Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of a banned Pakistani organisation," ANI had reported earlier quoting a senior NIA official.

The official, however, did not reveal the name of the banned Pakistani outfit assuming that the disclosure may affect the continuing probe.

The NIA official said that Parvez was held based on "solid evidence" against him confirming his links with the OWGs for several years.

"These evidences are in the form of electronic devices and some other platforms that can be proved before the court during proceedings. Some digital devices have been found from the possession of Khurram Parvez. Some facts have emerged which are yet to be verified," the official further said.

The official also noted that the case in which Parvez has been apprehended, has some connection to Himachal Pradesh where NIA sleuths had conducted raids on Monday besides carrying out search operations at two locations in Kashmir.

NIA raids multiple locations in connection with J&K terror funding

In the same case, before arresting Khurram Parvez from Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA had on November 22 conducted raids at two places in Kashmir, and one in Himachal Pradesh. He was held in connection with NIA's ongoing investigation in a terror funding case.

As per NIA sources, Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Parvez was nabbed by the NIA along with local police and paramilitary troopers from his residence in Sonwar and later after rounds of questioning, he was arrested at the agency's office in the Valley.

The agency had in October 2020 conducted raids at several locations in J&K including Parvez's residence and office. Parvez was charged with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2016. The human rights activist was arrested a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to take part in a session of the UN Human Rights Council. He was released after 76 days in prison.

Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of JKCCS. He had lost his leg in a landmine explosion while monitoring the 2004 Parliamentary elections.

The NIA earlier on November 12 had arrested two accused persons from Sopore, who were allegedly involved in the recent attacks in the Union Territory where multiple civilians and police personnel were killed. So far, 27 arrests have been made in the case. The NIA informed that the accused are terror associates of various groups and have been offering logistical and material support to terrorists.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, Representative