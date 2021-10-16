In Jammu & Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani's Grandson Dismissed From Government Service

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of Islamist and pro-Pakistani separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani. Anees-ul-Islam was a government employee associated with the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) as a Research Officer since 2016.

In a letter, the Jammu & Kashmir government stated,

"The lieutenant governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah... are such has to warrant to his dismissal from service."

He has been dismissed under sub-clause (C) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India in the interest of the security of the state. Syed Ali Geelani's grandson has been removed from the service with immediate effect, the statement said.

Though Article 311 of the Indian constitution exists to protect the civil servants from unfair dismissal, sub-clause (C) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 states that the President or the Governor can dismiss a civil servant with the interest of state's security in mind.

Also, a government teacher from Doda, Farooq Ahmad Butt, has been sacked. He was appointed in 2019. His brother, Mohammad Amin Butt, is an active terrorist. Farooq Ahmad Butt has been dismissed in accordance with Article 311 (2) (C) of the Indian Constitution.

J&K administration sacks employees with terror links

In September, six government employees, including two police officials were sacked for having terror links and supporting terrorists. Of the six sacked, one Abdul Hamid Wani was previously a district commander of the now-defunct terror outfit, Allah Tigers. He was also among the key speaker during the 2016 agitations fueled by the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Burhan Wani.

Police constable Jaffer Hussain Butt, a resident of Kishtwar, was arrested by cops and charge-sheeted by NIA in a case of gun-running. Out on bail, he allegedly provided his car to terrorists and facilitated their safe movement. Another police constable, Showkat Ahmad Khan, is alleged to have a role in looting weapons from an MLC's residence.

Posted in Road and Building Department, Junior assistant Mohd Rafi Butt was dismissed for providing logistical support to Hizbul terrorists in Kishtwar.

Earlier this year on July 10, the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin were axed by the UT committee. Shahid Yousuf and Syed Ahmad Shakeel were involved in fundraising, collection, and transfer of funds through Hawala transactions to support Hizbul's terror activities.