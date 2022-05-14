In Katra Bus Fire, Terror Angle Emerges; Pilgrims Were Targeted With Sticky Bomb: Sources

In a massive development, a terror angle has emerged in the fire incident reported in Jammu & Kashmir's Katra on May 14, Friday. In the incident, it has now come to light that the bus full of pilgrims heading to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was targetted by terrorists. A sticky bomb was used for the explosion in the vehicle, which claimed the life of 4 pilgrims while many others were injured, as per sources.

Terror angle emerges in Katra fire

The development comes after the Explosive Expert Unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gone to the spot and carried out an investigation for over 1-1.5 hours. The Unit led by a Senior Explosive expert in the said time had collected various samples from the site where the blast took place. Also, where the bus stopped after catching fire. The experts were to study the nature of the blast that occurred in the bus after which it caught fire.

It is being said that in view of the terror angle now emerging, agencies have once again reached the spot, along with their forensic teams and are looking for more proof.

#BREAKING | Terror angle emerges in Katra fire, pilgrims were targeted by terrorists: Sources



Tune in to watch here-https://t.co/Zrg39BK1iq pic.twitter.com/kVzcVO8n1w — Republic (@republic) May 14, 2022

Eyewitnesses narate incident

Earlier in an exclusive conversation with the channel, the victims had narrated the incident. One victim, Shiv Chaudhan, resident of Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur said,"Me and my wife as well as one of children were on the seat behind. I was in light sleep when a blast took place. I woke up to it, it was all burning."

Another vicitm, Kajal from Jammu's Gorkhanagar said, "5-10 minutes after leaving from Katra, blast took place near Shani Dev Temple. I jumped off from running vehicle, many people were injured during it. Doctors helped us to get here in Ambulance."

Earlier, Lieutenet General of J&K, Manoj Sinha had reacted to the incident. In a tweet, he had said, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured."