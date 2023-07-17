In Major Crackdown, J&K Terminates Jobs Of 3 Govt Employees For Terror Links

In a major crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, three government employees, including a policeman, were dismissed from service for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, officials said. The government employees have been terminated under provision 311(2) (C) of the Constitution. The Article 311 provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under a Union or a state.

"The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state,” the official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is making efforts to detect and weed out terror elements within the system. Several such terror elements were provided jobs through the backdoor during previous regimes.

Details of the three government employees

Faheem Aslam, Public Relations Officer (PRO), University of Kashmir

According to sources privy to investigation, in August 2008, Faheem Aslam, as a contractual employee, made his entry to ‘Kashmir University’ with the help of terror-separatist kingpin, Syed Ali Shah Gellani, Hurriyat Hawk.

Given a job of ‘media reporter’ in the University, he was asked to keep the secessionist-terrorist campaign alive. "Then Kashmir University was one of the epicenters of secessionist activism and a breeding ground for terrorism,” the sources said.

Links with Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani and JKLF chief Yasin Malik

"Faheem Aslam would share a close relation with JKLF chief Yasin Malik and being loyal to his master Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani then, he would run the campaign in the university campus," said sources.

His role in the agitations of 2008, 2010 and 2016: Threat to National Security

“Faheem Aslam has played a huge role as an activist, secessionist-narrative peddler and organizer in violent agitations of 2008, 2010 and 2016. He has been at the forefront of these agitations in planning and organizing demonstrations especially in Kashmir University campus,” sources said.

When Kashmir is inching towards peace after the abrogation of Art 370, Faheem is still influencing university students towards secessionism,” said sources, adding, “His move is seen as a threat to national security.”

Shady appointment

All rules were bent at the time of Faheem’s appointment in the Kashmir University. The appointment was done without any public advertisement, interview and police verification.

“It was done in complete violation of constitutional requirement of affording equal opportunity to all similarly placed persons for a position funded by public exchequer, he was issued with an appointment letter without holding any interview or any competition or police/CID verification. Faheem was clandestinely allowed to enter into public employment through a backdoor," sources revealed to Republic TV.

In 2008, he was appointed as ‘Media Reporter’.

In 2011, Aslam was appointed as the PRO in the Convocation Complex of the varsity.

In 2015, he was appointed as the full-fledged PRO of the university.

'Hardcore Pak-embedded High Value Asset'

Faheem Aslam is a hardcore Pak Embedded High Value Asset (PEHVA) of terror outfits, responsible for promoting and glamorizing terrorism through his write–ups that would be published in one leading local daily of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, Faheem would draw salary not only from the state exchequer but also would get paid by the local daily (name withheld) since 2008. Being a government employee, he had not taken any permission from the University to work with the local daily as Sub-Editor.

2. Murawath Hussain Mir (Revenue Department officer)

3. Arshid Ahmad Thoker (Police Constable)