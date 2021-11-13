In Manipur, Assam Riffles Issues Statement Over Ambush On Commanding Officer & Family

After the convoy of the Assam Rifles' commanding officer was attacked in Manipur, the paramilitary force on Saturday in an official statement offered condolences to the family of the deceased. In the official statement, the paramilitary force confirmed that a convoy of Assam Rifles was ambushed by insurgents in Thinghat, Manipur on November 13, 2021, at around 11 am.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident," the Assam Rifles added in the official statement, offering their condolences to the deceased. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to Imphal for medical treatment.

Manipur CM talks to Republic

"It is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on the officers including that of the wife and child of the Colonel," Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said in an official conversation with Republic. The CM further stated that he will be visiting the hospital where injured personnel are admitted.

"Terrorist group was hiding in the border area. We will do the needful to nab the terrorists. Combing and search operation is on," N Biren Singh added.

#LIVE | Manipur CM N Biren Singh speaks to Republic over the terror ambush in the state, martyring a commandant officer and his family among others



Tune in here https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/7HKXdYVAFH — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2021

Convoy of Assam Rifles' Commanding Officer attacked

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi had visited his forward camp on Saturday and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi & then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and three soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured.

The region, where the attack took place, is near the border with Manipur and has a history of such attacks on the military convoy. The state also has a number of militant groups that fight for autonomy or secession.