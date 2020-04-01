The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'In Memory Of My Father': Arun Jaitley's Son Rohan Makes Donation To PM-CARES Covid Fund

General News

In the fight against the novel Coronavirus, Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday donated Rs five lakh to the PM-CARES fund.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM CARES

In the fight against novel Coronavirus, Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday donated Rs five lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Taking to Twitter, Rohan wrote, "In memory of my father Arjun Jaitley, had he been amongst us today, would have undoubtedly been at the forefront, doing all it takes to overcome the present crisis."

'A humble contribution'

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi| set up a fund, PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund). The PM said the fund was launched as people from all walks of life expressed desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19.

The PM-CARES Fund has received tremendous support from the citizens of India. From film stars to industrialists, sports personalities, and organisations, many prominent names across different industries have announced their contribution to the PM CARES fund.

READ | Mahindra's in-house ventilator to go for govt approvals soon, even as world seeks solution

READ | Sirsa slams Pak PM Imran Khan over pro-Khalistani's Nankana Sahib land loot allegation

Coronavirus pandemic in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

READ | Congress attacks over UP 'disinfectant spraying' video; BJP fires Wayanad clip counter

READ | Over 160 from Delhi's Nizamuddin sent to hospital; Religious meet's organiser to be booked

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA
Mukesh Walia
DELHI POLICE NOTIFIES TO MARKAZ
Nizamuddin
45 PEOPLE FROM TN TEST POSITIVE
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL