'In Memory Of My Father': Arun Jaitley's Son Rohan Makes Donation To PM-CARES Covid Fund

In the fight against novel Coronavirus, Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday donated Rs five lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Taking to Twitter, Rohan wrote, "In memory of my father Arjun Jaitley, had he been amongst us today, would have undoubtedly been at the forefront, doing all it takes to overcome the present crisis."

'A humble contribution'

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi| set up a fund, PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund). The PM said the fund was launched as people from all walks of life expressed desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19.

Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The PM-CARES Fund has received tremendous support from the citizens of India. From film stars to industrialists, sports personalities, and organisations, many prominent names across different industries have announced their contribution to the PM CARES fund.

President Ram Nath Kovind pledges to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19. He appeals to all fellow citizens to donate generously to PM-CARES Fund to help defeat COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

