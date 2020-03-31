Mahindra's In-house Ventilator To Go For Govt Approvals Soon, Even As World Seeks Solution

Joining hands with the government to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, Mahindra group appears to have made a breakthrough in its attempt to make ventilators, that will play a crucial role during these times. Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, shared a video on Twitter on Monday showing Mahindra’s in-house effort for an affordable respiratory device. He said the project is near fruition.

'Looking for ideas on what to call it?'

"Video shows a working model. Packaging yet to be done. Testing started. Looking for ideas on what to call it? Will go fo approvals soon," Dr Goenka said. ⁦

Mahindra’s in-house effort for affordable respiratory device is near fruition. Video shows a working model. Packaging yet to be done. Testing started. Looking for ideas on what to call it? Will go fo approvals soon ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@drharshvardhan⁩ ⁦@MahindraRise⁩ pic.twitter.com/Z2T5fsyDCb — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 30, 2020

Goenka had on Saturday announced the production of 'Face Shields' for healthcare workers who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus. "With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for use of medical service providers. We are targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up," said Goenka on his Twitter handle.

Following this announcement, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra thanked Goenka and Ford Motor for their contribution in the production of the face shields.

Thank you Pawan & team for your swift action. And a big thank you to @jimfarley98 of Ford for so willingly and rapidly sharing all info on their production of these face shields. https://t.co/TehvZfa0Dq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2020

Ventilators are the need of the hour worldwide, with even the most advanced nations like the US facing shortages and having to go to desperate lengths to ensure supply, and some, including India, having to place orders with Chinese manufacturers.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

Meanwhile, India on Monday witnessed 227 new coronavirus cases, the biggest spike in a day so far, taking the total number of infection cases in the country to 1251. Four people have also died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health Affairs.

READ | Coronavirus impact: Maruti, Honda, Mahindra suspend manufacturing operations

READ | Anand Mahindra gets flood of resolutions on 'After Coronavirus pandemic we will...' task

The death toll from the infection in the country stands at 32. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202. 101 people who were infected with the coronavirus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

READ | Anand Mahindra offers to make ventilators, temporary care facilities to tackle COVID-19

READ | Delhi residents play tambola across balconies, Anand Mahindra says 'amazed by creativity'

(With ANI inputs)