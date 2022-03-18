In New Delhi, MoS Earth Sciences Releases India’s Arctic Policy To Address Climate Change

Minister of State for Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, March 17, released India's Arctic policy titled 'India and the Arctic: building a partnership for sustainable development’ in New Delhi. The MoS mentioned that implementing the policy will involve multiple stakeholders, including academia, the research community, business, and industries.

Releasing India’s Arctic policy in New Delhi, the Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has moved forward to join a group of countries working on various aspects of Arctic.

Jitendra Singh stated, "The policy would play an essential role in preparing the country for a future where humankind's biggest challenges, like climate change, can be addressed through collective will and effort."

He stressed that the country has been consistent in all kinds of engagement with the Arctic and has further emphasised all human activity being sustainable, responsible, transparent, and based on respect for international laws.

India's Arctic policy

According to the press release, India's Arctic policy aims to promote the agenda of strengthening national capabilities and competencies in science and exploration, climate and environmental protection, maritime and economic cooperation with the Arctic region. Enhancing understanding of the impact of climate change in the Arctic on India's climate, economic, and energy security, is said to be one of the key agendas listed in the policy.

India’s Arctic Policy will also focus on contributing towards better analysis, prediction, and coordinated policymaking on the implications of ice melting in the Arctic on India's economic, military and strategic interests related to global shipping routes, energy security, and exploitation of minerals wealth.

India holds a significant stake in the Arctic and is one of 13 nations holding Observer status in the Arctic Council. The council is a high-level intergovernmental forum that addresses all the matters of the indigenous people of the Arctic and its governments.

(Image: @PIB_India/Twitter)