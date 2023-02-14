In Palghar, 19-yr Old Without License Drags Cop On Car’s Bonnet For 1 Km; WATCH

In a shocking incident near Mumbai, a driver dragged a police constable on his car’s bonnet for over one kilometre after he was asked to stop at a signal. The incident happened in the Vasai area of Palghar. The driver was later arrested.

According to the visuals of the video, the police constable can be seen on the bonnet of the car which is being driven on a two-lane road. The police have revealed that the accused did not have a valid license.

Maharashtra | Traffic police constable was dragged yesterday for over 1 km on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop it from crossing a signal in Vasai area of Palghar. The driver was 19 years old & did not have a valid license; driver arrested: Manikpur Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/faUmxmmK3G — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Cop dragged for over 1 kilometre

“Traffic police constable was dragged yesterday for over 1 kilometre on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop it from crossing a signal in the Vasai area of Palghar. The driver was 19 years old and did not have a valid license; driver arrested,” said the Manikpur Police.

Even as the constable was questioning the driver, the motorist suddenly pushed on the accelerator due to which the cop fell onto the vehicle's bonnet. He was then dragged for over 1 km, leaving him injured. The car was halted by the motorist at a traffic jam, where the bystanders handed over the accused to the police.

A case has been registered against the driver under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), police said.