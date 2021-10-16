In Srinagar, Terrorists Kill Non-local Street Vendor; Local Attacked In Pulwama Dies

Update:

The non-local vendor identified as Arbind Kumar succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by the terrorists, J&K Police informed on Saturday. Another non-local, identified as Sagir Ahmad from UP who was attacked in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries. The Police further informed that search operations were on to nab the terrorists.

Reacting to the incident, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arvind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arvind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities & it’s reprehensible that he was murdered."

Targetted killings in Kashmir

In the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several targeted attacks on civilians. On October 6, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was shod dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor Virender Paswan was gunned down by terrorists. In a separate incident on the same day, another civilian was killed in the Bandipora district. A day later, on October 7, two school teachers Deepak Chand and Satinder Kaur- were shot dead by terrorists in Idgah Sangam Danimar, a downtown area of Kashmir.

The security forces have intensified the anti-terror operations. In a statement, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday informed that three of the five terrorists involved in the civilian killing in Srinagar have been gunned down.

In a separate incident from Pulwama, another non-local identified Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was attacked by terrorists. Ahmad was critically injured in the incident and has been shifted to the hospital.