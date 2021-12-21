In Srinagar's Soura, Terrorists Open Fire At Security Forces; Search Operation Launched

In the latest development, terrorists opened fire at a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in Srinagar's Soura area on Tuesday. The security forces were checking vehicles when they came under fire from terrorists. In response, forces retaliated. In the incident, no CRPF and Police personnel was injured.

According to sources, a terrorist got injured in retaliation but managed to flee. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. Reportedly, additional troops have also been brought in

This development comes weeks after terrorists fired upon a traffic police personnel in the Rajouri Kandal area of Srinagar.

LeT terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla, ammunition recovered

Baramulla Police along with units of the Army on Tuesday arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) upon the receipt of a specific input during a special Naka laid at Kralhar railway crossing in Baramulla.

The terrorist associate has been identified as Faisal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Maldera, Shopian. 10 rounds of the pistol were recovered from his possession and FIR No. 271/2021 of PS Baramulla under relevant sections of law has been registered into the matter and investigation has been taken up.

Srinagar terrorist attack: Three police officers martyred, 14 injured

On December 13, three Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were martyred and 14 were injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp. The terrorists belonging to Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) resorted to heavy shelling on the police bus in the Zewan area. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had told the Republic that the terrorist involved in the arrested was trained in Pakistan. Meanwhile, on the same day, forced gunned down two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist at the Rangreth area of Srinagar.