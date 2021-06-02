In Sushant Case, NCB Arrests Bandra Drug Lord & Dawood Fan Who Collects Snakes & Weapons

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a 25-year-old drug peddler Haris Khan over his alleged links with gangster and drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an NCB official said on Wednesday. The NCB will also conduct an investigation into Khan's role in a drug case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, the official added.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB arrests drug peddler

Haris Khan was arrested on Tuesday after an NCB team, lead by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra, the official said. 'As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to SSR death will also be investigated,' the official added.

When NCR arrest Haris Khan, it not only seized drugs from his house but also endangered species of snakes and weapons were also collected. The drug peddler has been earlier booked under following sections - Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and section 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Arms Act, 1959 for using a sword.

Last week, the anti-drugs agency had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in the drug case linked to the actor's death. The NCB on Sunday also questioned Sushant Rajput's two former domestic workers Neeraj and Keshav in connection with the case. The NCB had arrested Pathan, a henchman Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, in January this year from neighbouring Navi Mumbai after busting a drug trafficking racket.

(Image: Facebook- @SushanSinghRajput, Twitter- @NarcoticsBureau)