In Terms Of World Outlook, India And Uganda Have Very Converging Perspectives: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar speaking in a podcast of his recently concluded Uganda visit, said, "In terms of the world outlook, India and Uganda have very converging perspectives which are based on the solidarity of the south-south cooperation between the two nations." The EAM further mentioned that out of many conversations during his visit to Uganda, future cooperation between India-Africa, and especially India -Uganda was an important subject.

Terming the African nation of Uganda noteworthy, S Jaishankar in the podcast mentioned that he has seen new intensity in interactions between New Delhi and Kampala and that even as we look towards the development side, India has a clear purpose with regard to expanding its economic interactions with the African country.

“When I came here to Kampala 2 days ago, I had the privilege of meeting President Museveni almost immediately. I had interaction with the minister of foreign affairs, and defence, the minister of trade, the minister of water resources, and many of their colleagues,” Jaishankar informed in the podcast that was posted on the EAM’s Twitter handle.

S Jaishankar's visit to Uganda

In his podcast, Jaishankar underlined two important events which coincided with his visit.

Talking about the events in his podcast of the Uganda visit, EAM said, “On was of the inauguration of the campus of National Forensic Science University and second of beginning of construction of solar water pump project which would bring water to half a million Ugandans spread across 20 districts.” He further talked about how India has always had a regular flow of visitors from the Ugandan side. “In 2015, President Museveni visited India for India-Africa Forum Summit,” the EAM said.

Further, Jaishankar informed that in 2018, PM Modi had paid a return visit to Kampala. Highlighting the ties between the two nations, he further said that the famous Kampala principles still guide India’s partnership with the developing world.

Marking a milestone in Indian-Uganda bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar inaugurated the first foreign campus of India’s National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, Uganda on Wednesday.

“A personal vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its international footprint is a matter of particular satisfaction,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Highlighting that this was a proud day for India, Jaishankar said it is a proud day for Uganda and for the India-Uganda relationship. The inauguration of NFSU’s Uganda campus is an example of practical cooperation between the two nations, he added.

Mentioning the courses offered by this university, Forensic Sciences in behavioural sciences, cyber security, digital forensics and allied sciences, Jaishakar said that he was confident that these courses will be in high demand and will bring immense benefits to all the stakeholders in Uganda and in Africa.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar met Uganda’s President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The Minister also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to strengthen India’s strong bilateral ties with the two African countries.

