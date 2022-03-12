In UP, 'Bulldozer Tattoo' Emerges As Latest Celebration After BJP's Landslide Victory

The Bhartiya Janata Party's massive win in Uttar Pradesh in the assembly elections has reflected an unbordered enthusiasm amongst the party followers. This could be seen when people in Varanasi were seen celebrating in a unique way by getting 'bulldozer' inked on their arms. The craze for the BJP government was seen very clearly and undoubtedly this may have put the opposition in jealousy

At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, a good number of people were spotted getting tattoos done. During recent elections, Yogi Adityanath got a tag as ' Bulldozer Baba' due to frequent incidents of his government deploying big bulldozers to demolish the illegal properties of criminals and mafias in the state. No doubts that the Yogi government is famous for turning the cars down coincidentally or framing things as all of sudden after just encountering any such criminals.

Opposition's reaction to BJP's win in Assembly election

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a speech had said, “Till now we were calling him “Baba Chief Minister” but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him ‘Baba Bulldozer’. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper.” The moniker for Adityanath caught on quickly and gained popularity as per ANI. BJP's massive won broke the myth.

Yogi to become CM for record consecutive term

After registering a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh election 2022, BJP's Yogi Adityanath who is all set to return for a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be visiting Delhi on Sunday, March 13 to meet the BJP top brass and discuss the formation of the government in the state. As reported by ANI, Yogi Adityanath will also call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda during his visit to the national capital.

His meeting might also pave the way for the convening of BJP's legislature party meeting. Apart from this, Yogi Adityanath is set to meet BJP officials today. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence. The meeting at 12 p.m. and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh will be present. Party UP general secretary Sunil Bansal will also be present in the meeting.