Income Tax Dept Conducts Search Operations In 30 Premises In Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches for alleged tax evasion in various locations of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), many hard copy documents and digital data were recovered during the search.

Official spokesperson, CBDT said, "Covered more than 30 premises on various locations in Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mau, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and NCR".

Income Tax Dept raids residence of Samajwadi Party leader

Earlier on December 18, Samajwadi Party National Secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai's residence was raided by the Income Tax Department owing to suspicion of tax evasion. According to sources, the officials arrived in Mau on Saturday and commenced searches at his home in the Sahadatpura area at approximately 7 a.m.

Reports suggest that the SP leader is directed to stay put within premises while local Police were stationed outside his residence to maintain law and order and keep the surroundings in check. Upon receiving the information of the raid, the Samajwadi Party workers had gathered outside the National Secretary's residence and raised objections upon learning of Income Tax raids.

Responding to the raids, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and said, "All this (referring to ongoing I-T raids) shall entail when BJP will be flustered and unsure of their position in Uttar Pradesh. Now, CBI and ED will also come to Uttar Pradesh."

ACB conducts raids in Karnataka

On November 24, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka conducted search operations in 60 locations across the state of Karnataka. The raids were conducted as part of a probe into alleged disproportionate assets, targeted at 15 government officials of various departments.

K.S. Lingegowda, executive engineer, Smart City, Mangaluru; Srinivas K. executive engineer, HLBC, Mandya; TS Rudreshappa, joint director, agriculture department in Gadag; Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; SM Biradar, junior engineer, PWD, and KS Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari, were the targeted government officials.

The search operations were conducted by eight Superintendents of Police of ACB, along with 400 staff members. An ACB had said, “We are seizing cash, valuables, and documents as part of the probe".

(Image: PTI)