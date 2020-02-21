Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches Special 'Holi Ghee' To Celebrate Her Indian Roots

Nazia Aibani, an Indian-American entrepreneur has launched a special type of ghee, also known as clarified butter, before the auspicious festival of Holi. According to reports, Nazia's special ghee guarantees to add more flavours to the traditional Indian sweets like 'matthis' and 'gujiyas'. As per media reports, Nazia is originally from Mumbai and owns a Gourmet Ghee Company in the United States, which she founded in 2017.

Read: 'We Will Make Sweets, And Put Pebbles In Them...,' Says Mamata Banerjee In Scathing Response Over PM Modi's Bengali Sweets Revelation

Holi Ghee

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Nazia said that she came up with specialty flavoured 'Holi ghee' to pay homage to her Indian roots. And with the ongoing turmoil in the country, Nazia felt it was important to show the one thing Indians have in common, which is the love for food. According to Nazia, the flavour of 'Holi ghee' was inspired from the festival of colours as it contains rainbow-coloured crunchy sprinkles. The ghee is on the sweeter side with a rich taste and texture.

Read: WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Players Are Asked Which Their Favourite Sweets Are, And The Responses Are... Professional

According to the company's website, it prepares ghee in sweet, savory, and custom made flavors.The company is globally recognized for being on the Dr. Oz Show and having its products in the coveted Oscar’s and Emmy awards gift bags, as well as New York and Paris Fashion week. Their clients include celebrities, socialites, and royalty. The ghee sells for $14 to $24 on the company's webpage. The company uses organic-based dyes and hand-selected ingredients to create custom edible flavours.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, originating from the Indian subcontinent. This year the festival of colours, as called by the people of the Indian subcontinent, will be celebrated on March 9-10.

Read: "It Is Bengal's Culture To Welcome Guests With Sweets And Tea," Says Mamata Banerjee In A Veiled Reponse To PM Modi's Remark On Receving Sweets From Her

Read: VIRAL: "Mamata Didi Sends Me One-two Kurtas And Bengali Sweets Each Year," Reveals PM Modi In Interview To Akshay Kumar