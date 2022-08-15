Independence Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi's Turban Tradition Over The Last 9 Years; See Pics

'Pagdi' (turban) has been looked upon in Indian culture with great honour and pride. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often sported the turban, many a time of different kinds as per the culture of the states he visits.

The leader also makes it a point to wear one on Independence Day during his address to the nation from Red Fort and one has been seen the choice of his turbans being a part of discussions on social media. He has over the years sported turbans of various hues and colours.

PM Modi wore a turban matching the theme of the national tricolour with the country celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' commemorating 75 years of India's independence this year. Following the colour combination of the Indian tricolour, PM Modi donned a white turban with hues of green and saffron marking the 76th Independence Day on Monday. Here's a look at the Prime Minister's turbans on Independence Day over his other eight Independence Day speeches at Red Fort.

2021

PM Modi sported a saffron headgear with red lines - a Kolhapuri Pheta kind of a pagdi ending with a long trail.

2020

PM Modi sported a saffron and a cream headgear, again with a long trail. The leader also wore a white and yellow stole across his neck.

2019

Multi-coloured was the theme again, as PM wore a Rajasthani-style turban with shades of orange and green.

2018

Saffron was the dominant colour on that Independence day with red also finding space at the back and the long trail of the turban.

2017

The colour theme was mixed - of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it.

2016

Pink was the dominant colour with the customary long trail of the turban ending with a yellow. The usual layering on the left was majorly coloured red.

2015

The base colour was yellow, covered with criss-crossed lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green.

2014

In his maiden Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi began with the tradition of wearing the traditional turban. He opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail.

Images: PTI/ANI