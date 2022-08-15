WATCH: President Murmu Pays Homage To Martyrs At National War Memorial On I-Day 2022

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage at National War Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. The President, who is the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, also laid the wreath.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were also present on the occasion.

"President Droupadi Murmu pays homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day," tweeted the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

National War Memorial or Rashtriya Samar Smarak was established in January 2019 by the Modi government. It is a national monument built for paying homage to our brave soldiers.

President Murmu hails India's achievements in overcoming COVID crisis, reducing disparities

In her maiden address to the nation, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that India has helped the world discover the true potential of democracy and the keyword for the country is compassion for the downtrodden, needy and those on the margins.

She stated that major economic reforms are being accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives and the world has seen "a new India rising in recent years, more so after the COVID-19 outbreak."

The President noted that India adopted universal adult suffrage, unlike most democracies where women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. "In most democratic countries, women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. But from the very beginning of our republic, India adopted universal adult suffrage."

She added, "Women are moving ahead overcoming many stereotypes and barriers. Their increasing participation in social and political processes would prove decisive. Today the number of elected women representatives in our Panchayati Raj Institutions is more than fourteen lakhs...From being fighter-pilot to space scientists, our daughters are shining in every field."

On National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Murmu, who is the first President of India to be born after Independence, said that NEP is aimed at equipping future generations for the next stage of the industrial revolution, reconnecting them with heritage. She also urged all sections of society to walk together with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.