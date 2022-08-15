Independence Day: Next 25 Years Crucial For India's Development, Avers PM Modi At Red Fort

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the next 25 years are crucial for the development of the country. After hoisting the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort, he delivered his customary 'Address to the Nation', by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. During his speech, he emphasised that the country has completed its difficult 75 years and added the world's largest democracy is now enjoying its 'Amrit Kaal'. However, he underscored the next 25 years are very crucial for the country in terms of development.

"I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. No matter how difficult the 75 years have been, today we are in the 'Amrit Kaal'. The next 25 years are important in all aspects, including the development of culture and traditions," he said.

"Our flag is flying high across the world and I wish all Indians across the world a Happy Independence Day. This is a historic day, a new day," he said.

Later, in his speech, the PM recalled the contributions of the freedom fighters and stressed the role of women in the country's freedom struggle. "We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," PM Modi said "Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal," the Prime Minister said. Further, he maintained that the countrymen must proud of their heritage and must keep an aim of flying higher while being connected to their roots.

Know more about India's tradition of hoisting the flag at Red Fort

Notably, India officially became a democratic country—ending over two hundred years of British rule. The prolonged battle for independence resulted in the birth of the largest democracy in the world. During the freedom movement, stalwart freedom fighters, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country’s independence crusade through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. After years of struggle and sacrifice, the Indian national flag was raised for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi On August 15, 1947.

Since then, the biggest annual celebration takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister raises the saffron, white and green national flag in synchronisation with a 21-gun salute. After the Prime Minister delivers his televised speech, a patriotic parade honours members of the Indian armed forces and police. However, this year, the government has started a special campaign called-- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-- in which the 75th Anniversary of the Independence of India is being celebrated in India and abroad.

Image: @sambitswaraj/Twitter