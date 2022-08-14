Independence Day: President Murmu To Deliver Maiden Address To Nation On Sunday

In her maiden address to the nation, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday will address the people of India for the first time after being elected to the highest constitutional post. Her address to the country comes on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day. Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India last month.

According to ANI, President Murmu's address will be broadcast from 7 PM on Sunday across the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and will be telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi, English, and other regional languages.

Notably, the regional language versions will be broadcasted at 9:30 PM on DD's respective regional networks.

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year on Monday, August 15, and preparations have been carried out on a large scale to celebrate the big day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi after participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi will also address the nation.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

On the other hand, the government in a bid to encourage the people of the country to take part in the Independence Day celebrations has been launching several campaigns under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav including 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. The campaign commenced on Saturday, August 13, and will run till Monday, August 15. People are also taking part in the movement enthusiastically.

Notably, an initiative by the Government of India, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture, and achievements. Under it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Image: PTI