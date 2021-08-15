Last Updated:

Independence Day: Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Other Nations Extend 'warm' Wishes To India

Taiwan as well as Sri Lanka have also joined the countries across the globe to pour in wishes on the 74th Independence Day of India on Sunday, August 15.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Taiwan

IMAGE: AP/PTI


Taiwan and Sri Lanka have also joined the countries across the globe to pour in wishes on the 74th Independence Day of India on August 15. On behalf of the entire country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his “best wishes” to India and hoped that the bilateral relations between both countries continue to elevate “each day.” 

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also took to social media to extend “warmest congratulations” to “friends” in India on Sunday. The island also said that it salutes the world’s largest and Asia’s earliest Democracy that has a “special” place in Taiwan. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also reposted a video showing Independence Day Bike Rally from Taipei City Hall to Liberty Square. The bike rally was flagged off by Gourangalal Das, Director General, India Taipei Association.

On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday and expressed his wishes that it would instil new energy. President Ram Nath Kovind also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and talked about COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics 2020. Among other areas touched by Kovind, in his speech, including a vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | Independence Day: Watch the spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony from Attari-Wagah border

Nepal wishes India on Independence Day

Indian Embassy in Nepal’s Kathmandu also celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15 and shared its glimpses on social media. On Saturday, the Indian mission in Kathmandu had announced that the Flag Hoisting Ceremony would take place at 8.45 am on Sunday. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also extended his wishes on the occasion and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deuba wished for India’s continued progress and prosperity.

READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishes Indians across the world on their Independence Day

From United States President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. Issuing a wholesome statement on August 15, US President Biden said, “On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations."

READ | Bhikaji Cama: First Indian to raise Indian flag on foreign soil before Independence

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also posted a recorded video message to wish Independence Day to India starting off by saying ‘Namaste’ and also posting subtitles of the video in Hindi. Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also joined the world leaders across the globe to wish India on August 15, and said, “I join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the bravery and spirit of valiant souls who wrote a new chapter for India with their lives and sacrifices, leading to this day 75 years ago."

READ | Anand Mahindra shares powerful message on India's Independence Day, post goes viral

IMAGE: AP/PTI

READ | Chak De! India to Shershaah, Bollywood movies released in Independence week over the years
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND