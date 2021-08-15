Independence Day: Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Other Nations Extend 'warm' Wishes To India

Taiwan and Sri Lanka have also joined the countries across the globe to pour in wishes on the 74th Independence Day of India on August 15. On behalf of the entire country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his “best wishes” to India and hoped that the bilateral relations between both countries continue to elevate “each day.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also took to social media to extend “warmest congratulations” to “friends” in India on Sunday. The island also said that it salutes the world’s largest and Asia’s earliest Democracy that has a “special” place in Taiwan. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also reposted a video showing Independence Day Bike Rally from Taipei City Hall to Liberty Square. The bike rally was flagged off by Gourangalal Das, Director General, India Taipei Association.

On behalf of the #GoSL and the people of #SriLanka I extend my best wishes to the Government and people of the Republic of #India, as they celebrate 75 years of independence. May the strength of the bond shared between both our nations grow each day. 🇮🇳🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/4LoLPIEeQc — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 15, 2021

My warmest congratulations to Indian friends far & wide on #IndiaIndependenceDay. I salute the world's largest & Asia's earliest #Democracy, which occupies a special place in my heart. #Taiwan🇹🇼 & #India🇮🇳 are great democratic partners holding authoritarianism at bay! JW https://t.co/wcdRGEK70p — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 15, 2021

On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday and expressed his wishes that it would instil new energy. President Ram Nath Kovind also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and talked about COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics 2020. Among other areas touched by Kovind, in his speech, including a vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Jammu and Kashmir.

India marks Amrit Mahotsav with a sense of gratitude to those who toiled for freedom and with a commitment to build a strong and prosperous India.



Here are glimpses from the Red Fort today. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/y0i0FVKKFx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

Nepal wishes India on Independence Day

Indian Embassy in Nepal’s Kathmandu also celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15 and shared its glimpses on social media. On Saturday, the Indian mission in Kathmandu had announced that the Flag Hoisting Ceremony would take place at 8.45 am on Sunday. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also extended his wishes on the occasion and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deuba wished for India’s continued progress and prosperity.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of #India, Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India.



Best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) August 15, 2021

From United States President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. Issuing a wholesome statement on August 15, US President Biden said, “On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also posted a recorded video message to wish Independence Day to India starting off by saying ‘Namaste’ and also posting subtitles of the video in Hindi. Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also joined the world leaders across the globe to wish India on August 15, and said, “I join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the bravery and spirit of valiant souls who wrote a new chapter for India with their lives and sacrifices, leading to this day 75 years ago."

