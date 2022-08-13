Independence Day: Top Ministers Flag Off Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign; 'Message To The World'

As India prepares to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, many top leaders under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have led by example and hoisted the National Flag outside their homes and even took part in rallies to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda hoisted the tricolour along with his wife Mallika Nadda at their residence in Delhi on August 13 to mark the beginning of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Nadda even spoke to reporters and while urging everyone to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign he said, "The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Under PM Modi, whole country has taken an oath to hoist Tricolour under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program. I request everyone to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' successful.

The Office of JP Nadda also tweeted the BJP president hoisted the Tiranga to salute those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of our country.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will show the strength of India's unity to the world: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the campaign to reporter on Saturday and while the importance of the campaign he said, "The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will increase the feeling of nationalism. Under the guidance of PM Modi, crores will hoist Tricolour flag on independence day. This will give a message to the world about India's growing strength, unity & its dedication to becoming a developed country in the next 25 years."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends bike rally in Odisha to commomerate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

MInister of Education and Minister of Skill development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan attended a bike rally in the Rourkela city of Odisha where hundreds of people participated by waving the Tricolour on their bikes all around the city to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaigns.

Over 100 crore set to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The central government's Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is an initiative launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist/display it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Ministry read.