Independence Day: Tricolour Hoisted At Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan For First Time In 75 Years

For the first time since 1947, the Tricolour was hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan in Chamarajet on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

The event was held under tight security with Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons deployed in and around the ground, whose ownership had run into controversy.

The state government had recently decided that a Revenue Department official of the rank of Assistant Commissioner will hoist the tricolour at Idgah Maidan.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited the venue on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements, said that for 75 years the flag was not hoisted here and the state government has now taken a firm decision in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna hoisted the tricolour, which was attended by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxman B Nimbargi among others.

After the hoisting of the tricolour and the national anthem, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai '' slogans reverberated in the area. The public witnessed the event that was organised peacefully with cultural programmes by students of Chamarajpet Government School.

Idgah Maidan land controversy

The Bengaluru civic body had recently dismissed a petition by the Karnataka Auqaf Board seeking 'khata' (document of ownership) in its favour for the communally-sensitive Idgah Maidan and declared the Karnataka government's Revenue Department to be the default owner of the land.

Following the BBMP order, several Hindu organisations raised demands for Independence Day celebrations on the ground. Local Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan too had announced that they would hoist the tricolour on the ground.

The decades-old dispute over Idgah Maidan cropped up once again this year when some Hindu outfits sought civic body's permission to hold events at the place.