Independence Day: US Greets India, Says Ties 'more Important Than Ever' Amid COVID

As India celebrates the 74th year of Independence on August 15, 2021, US President Joe Biden has wished the country and said New Delhi and Washington must show the world that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere. Joe Biden informed that India has gained Independence by walking in the path of non-violence and honesty as guided by Mahatama Gandhi.

In a statement, Joe Biden said, "I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day".

Emphasizing on India-America partnership, Biden said, "On Aug 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey towards independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth & non-violence. Over decades, ties between our people, including a vibrant community of over 4 million Indian-Americans, have strengthened our partnership".

India-US bond amid COVID-19

The US president said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. In this moment of 'great challenges and opportunities'.

He added, "This past year, our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia--through the Quad--to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen our 'last-mile' coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific".

President Biden informed, "In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day".

The US wishes India on Independence Day

Congratulating India on its Independence Day, U.S. Senator Rick Scott said, "I'm happy to join you in celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The United States is proud to support India, the world's largest democracy, and our important partner in celebrating the many contributions to the Indian-American community".

Senator Mark Warner wished the country and said, "The strength and relationship between the world's two biggest democracies are more important now than ever. I'm proud to be working with the Indian-American aspirants in the states".

Emphasizing India's struggle to be Independent, Senator John Cornyn, Co-chair Senate India Caucus stated, "It was 74 years ago that India emanated itself from British rule. began the long and strong journey towards becoming the biggest democracy in the world. I'm proud to see how our ties have strengthened over the years".

Briefing India-America ties concerning space research and study, Sunita Williams, NASA astronaut, said that the NASA and ISRO cooperation has a rich history since the 1960s especially in the field of Earth and space science. She added, "Exploring space is a global enterprise where we all need to work together". She has had a keen interest in following the progression of Gaganyaan, Indias first human space flight machine.

Image: AP/PTI