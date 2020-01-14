'India A Party Of Gods, Mamata Chief-of-demons': BJP's Motormouth MLA Surendra Nath Singh

BJP MLA Surendra Singh who is known for making outrageous statements on Tuesday compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a demon "Lankini" and called her "chief" of demons. He alleged that Banerjee was protecting terrorists who killed thousands of Hindus. Referring to the Trinamool Congress protest against the amended Citizenship law during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kolkata visit, the BJP MLA made the statement.

'India is a party of Gods'

"In a democratic society, Mamata Banerjee has traits of a demon. She has no human values and no women characteristics. She is giving protection to those who killed thousands of Hindus. That's why we can call her demon and not a human. She is like the Lankini of Sri Lanka," he said.

"In Bengal, Mamata is not a leader but a Lankini. BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, now the party will sweep Assembly polls in West Bengal. India is a party of Gods. And SP, BSP, TMC are parties of demons. Giving protection to terrorists means protecting demons. We can call her the chief of demons," the BJP legislator from Ballia added.

Mamata against CAA-NRC

Mamata Banerjee has been heading protests in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). She met PM Modi for a brief one-on-one discussion during his Kolkata visit and said she had asked him to withdraw the contentious law. She has earlier said that the central legislation and proposed nation-wide NRC can only be implemented in West Bengal over her "dead body".

Mamata hits back at Bengal BJP chief

Mamata Banerjee on Monday also hit out at BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh after he threatened to shoot anti-CAA protestors involved in violence like it was done in Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee called Ghosh’s comments as “shameful” and said Bengal was not like Uttar Pradesh.

“How can you say this?” she asked. “It’s a shame to even take his name. You’re promoting firing. This isn’t UP. Here firing won’t happen."

Furthermore hitting out at the BJP state chief, she said, "Understand that if tomorrow something untoward happens, you’ll be equally responsible. You want to kill people for protesting?”

What is CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, as long as they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. At least 26 people have died in last month’s protests against the law. Of these, 19 died in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam, and two in Karnataka.

