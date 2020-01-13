'Bengal Is No Uttar Pradesh': Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At Dilip Ghosh's Shocking Threat

A day after West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh courted controversy by threatening to shoot those involved in damaging public property in States like UP and Karnataka, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed him by reminding him that "Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh". The TMC supremo asserted that Bengal and UP are poles apart.

"This is a shame. How can you say this? You are promoting firing, but this is not Uttar Pradesh. Firing won't happen here. You want to kill people for protesting?" CM Mamata Banerjee asked. She gave a stern warning to BJP that those responsible will be held "equally responsible" if any untoward incident were to occur in the future.

Shocking remarks by Bengal BJP chief

Citing the example of the Yogi government's resolve to recover the cost of damage done to public property during violent anti-CAA protests from the rioters responsible, Dilip Ghosh had threatened to shoot those involved in damaging public property in the state. Bengal has witnessed some of the most active and regular agitation against the CAA and NRC, often backed by Banerjee and her ruling Trinamool Congress party.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh said addressing a public gathering.

'Vandalisers are Mamata voters'

The Kharagpur MP accused CM Mamata Banerjee of not taking action against those who damaged public property during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, and called vandalisers “her voters”.

"Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs," Ghosh said.

BJP calls statement 'irresponsible'

The party on Monday quickly disowned Ghosh's statement with BJP MP Babul Supriyo stating that BJP has nothing to do with what the former may have said. Terming Dilip Ghosh's remarks to be "irresponsible", Babul Supriyo took to his official Twitter handle and called Dilip Ghosh's claims to be a "figment of his imagination". He also went on to clarify that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and all other states have never stooped to shooting people for any reason.

