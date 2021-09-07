India Administers Over 1.13 Cr COVID Jabs In Last 24hrs; Total Vaccine Count Crosses 70 Cr

In the past 24 hours, India has administered over 1.13 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. In the last 11 days, this achievement has been accomplished three times. COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 70 crore now.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the latest data released showed such statistics about COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.

1.13 crore vaccine doses in last 24 hours administered

Amongst healthcare workers, 1,03,61,392 have received the first dose, whereas 85,01,490 have received both doses. In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 27,76,44,784 have received the first dose, and 3,59,16,927 have received the second dose as well. In the age group of 45 to 59 years, 13,80,26,694 have received the first dose, and 5,89,70,434 have received both the COVID-19 vaccine doses. In the demographic of people over the age of 60 years, 9,03,51,520 have received the first dose and 4,72,99,828 have received both. As per the latest update, the total count is over 70 COVID-19 vaccines administered in India.

31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

The recovery of 42,942 patients in the last 24 hours brings the total number of recovered patients to 3,22,24,937 since the start of the pandemic. As a result, India's recovery rate is 97.48%. In the past 24 hours, there have been 31,222 new COVID-19 cases reported. The active caseload in India is at 3,92,864, which accounts for 1.19% of the total cases. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and States and Union Territories have maintained the trend of less than 50,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the past 72 days.

Testing and positivity rates

The testing capacity in the country continues to grow. A total of 15,26,056 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. India has done around 53.31 crore cumulative tests so far. While testing capacity has been increased across the country, the Weekly Positivity Rate has remained below 3% for the past 74 days. It is currently at 2.56%. The Daily Positivity rate has dropped to 2.05%. For the past eight days, the daily Positivity rate has been below 3%, and for the past 92 days, it has been below 5%. The Union Government is dedicated to speeding up COVID-19 vaccination and expanding its coverage across the country.

