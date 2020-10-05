India Air Force Is Well Prepared For A Two Front War: IAF Chief

The Indian Air Force is emerging stronger than ever with new aircraft, technologies and equipment. The 88th Air Force Day on October 8 will have Rafale for the first time.

There will be two Rafale Aircraft along with Rudra, Chinook, Eklavya, Apache, C130 J, Mig 29s, Bison, Su30 Mki, Mirage 2000 aircraft. The display will be held in the Hindan air force station in which 56 aircraft will be showing their might, out of which 19 fighters, 19 helicopters, 7 transport aircraft, 9 Surya Kiran, 2 Vintage aircraft and 11 static display aircraft will be present. These aircraft will show their power and capability in different formations and skills during the display.

Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauriya addressed the media ahead of the event and said that Indian Air Force is one of the best air forces in the world and very soon we will be the 'Best'. Air Chief Marshall said that the integration of Rafale with arms and censors has given the Air force an operational edge and ability to shoot first and deep. He said the first five Rafale aircraft that reached India are actively being operationalised and within four months next five Rafale Aircraft will reach India. By 2023 the complete squadron of Rafale will be inducted by the Air Force.

He also said there is no question of underestimating PLA, they have their own strengths like technology, investment, surface to air system, long-distance launch system but we are prepared and well planned to take on their strong points. Air Chief said IAF is well deployed and prepared for any situation at the LAC.

Air Chief Marshall said that there has been a substantial increase in the bilateral exercises between Pakistan and China but the Indian Air Force is monitoring all activities and is well planned for any kind of situation. IAF is also strategically in a stronger position for a two-front war. IAF also has a substantial presence in the North East region of the country with Rafales being planned.

The IAF is upgrading itself aggressively on all fronts.AN32 fleet is upgrading, MI17 is also getting upgraded. More than 450 different aircraft are being manufactured ingeniously and will be ready by the end of this decade. Indian Air Force is moving ahead to be robust, redundant and self-reliant.

(Image Credit- PTI)