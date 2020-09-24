Congress' Randeep Surjewala Cries Foul Over CAG's Revelation On Rafale Deal, Slams Centre

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the Comptroller and Auditor General's report which raised concerns on the offset policy in the Rafale deal. In the report tabled in the Parliament on September 23, the CAG held that Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation and European missile maker MBDA were yet to deliver on its promise regarding the transfer of technology. As per India's offset policy adopted in 2005 for defence purchases above Rs.300 crore through imports, the foreign vendor is required to invest at least 30% of the value of the purchase in the country's defence or aerospace sectors.

To meet their offset obligations, foreign vendors can offer free transfer of technology to Indian firms. As per the CAG, Dassault Aviation and MBDA had proposed to discharge 30% of the offset obligation by offering high technology to the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Despite the DRDO seeking technical assistance for the indigenous development of the engine for the Light Combat Aircraft, the country's supreme auditor noted that the foreign vendors had not confirmed the transfer of this technology. Citing the CAG report, Surjewala alleged that the Modi government was misleading the nation on the Rafale deal.

What is the Rafale deal?

The government of India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets to bolster India’s urgent requirement on the eastern and western borders in September 2016. It costs more than 7.8 billion euros. The opposition parties led by the Congress-led a frontal attack on this deal. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe various allegations like the escalation of procurement price and undue benefits to a private Indian company.

On December 14, 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions demanding a court-monitored probe into the intergovernmental deal between India and France to purchase Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation. On the review pleas filed by petitioners such as Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and Prashant Bhushan, the apex court reserved its verdict in May 2019. While pronouncing the judgment on November 14, 2019, the SC dismissed the review petition, adding that it cannot initiate a roving and fishing inquiry. On July 29, 2020, the first 5 Rafale jets arrived at the Air Force Station in Ambala. They were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and other dignitaries.

(Image credits: PTI)