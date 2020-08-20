India & China Hold 5th WMCC Meeting Since LAC Faceoff, Agree To Resolve Outstanding Issues

Amid the LAC faceoff, the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held its 18th meeting on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the Indian and Chinese delegation had an in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the border areas. Reaffirming the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives, both countries agreed to continue working towards complete disengagement of troops.

As per the MEA, they reached a consensus to resolve outstanding issues in a speedy manner. The delegations maintained that restoration of peace in the border areas was essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Additionally, India and China acknowledged the need for close communication to ensure complete disengagement. While the Indian delegation was led by MEA Joint Secretary (East Asia), the Director-General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry led the Chinese delegation.

LAC faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Both sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings to resolve the situation. After the visit of PM Modi to Ladakh, there has been considerable progress on disengagement at the LAC.

In the standoff period, 5 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and 4 rounds of WMCC talks have been held between India and China. During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements. India reiterated the need to restore status quo ante in the fifth Corps Commander-level talks. On August 12, Indian envoy to China Vikram Misri met Liu Jianchao, who holds great influence within the CPC's Foreign Affairs division. On this occasion, Misri briefed Jianchao on India’s stance vis-à-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations.

