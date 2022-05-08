India & Italy Deliberate Over Joint Efforts To Explore Biofuels, Green Hydrogen Sectors

In a key development, India and Italy on Sunday, May 8, agreed to explore joint efforts in sectors of green hydrogen, energy storage, and biofuels sectors. The decision came to the table at a meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio on Friday. "Noted our expanding cooperation in cyber security, S&T and space sectors," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a Tweet, further calling the joint meeting "very productive."

Both the diplomats also took note of New Delhi and Rome's closer industrial ties in the defence sector. "Agreed that increasing interest of Italian companies in @makeinindia & transfer of technology will further advance our bilateral relationship," Dr. Jaishankar added in his tweet. The diplomats also pledged to eliminate common challenges like terrorism, extremism, violence, and cybercrime, the EAM informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from Italy, France last year promised to assist India in meeting its goal of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. "France will fully support India to achieve its ambitious target set by PM Modi at COP26 in Glasgow," Emmanuel Lenain, French envoy to India had stated. Meanwhile, the UK has also pledged support to India's green energy transition aim. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has also launched joint efforts with New Delhi to meet its target of switching to non-fossil fuel in the power sector and delivering 175 GW of renewable energy by the end of 2022.

India, Italy call for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

The ministers further expressed mutual concerns over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. According to a joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders, during the meeting, "called for an immediate cessation of hostilities." They also underscored the significance of safeguarding the "international order based on the UN Charter in respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read. It is pertinent to note that Di Maio arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The foreign ministers further deliberated on regional and global issues, including the Afghanistan crisis. Furthermore, Indo-Pacific and cooperation in multilateral forums such as G20 also were also key takeaways of the discussions. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including development in the implementation of Action Plan 2020-2024 which was adopted in November 2020.

Both sides also noted the implementation of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Rome in 2021. The foreign ministers also agreed on hosting the India-Italy Tech Summit on Energy Transition and Circular Economy in New Delhi on November 17.

