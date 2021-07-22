India & Japan Collaborate To Launch Infra-projects In Far East Russia & Indo-Pacific State

Strengthening international spheres of engagement, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on July 20 indicated that India and Japan were aiming to deepen cooperation in third countries including investments and joint projects in the resource-rich Russian Far East region and Pacific Island countries. Addressing a forum, he underscored that 'growing convergence' between India, Japan on 'strategic and economic issues' possess the "potential to shape a multi-polar that is more peaceful, secure and sustainable."

Notably, India-Japan bilateral relations have elevated ties to Special Strategic and Global Partnership subsequent to an annual summit-level mechanism, that alternates between the two countries as 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers dialogue. Both countries share close relations which reflect a shared vision towards the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Secretary Shringla said, "Progress in the economic pillar of our ties has been accompanied by an increasing convergence in our strategic outlook towards the region. This is reflected in our shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

In an address at the India-Japan forum organised by leading public policy forum Ananta Aspen India, he stated that the convergence is not only seen in bilateral exchanges but also amid increasing comfort in working with other like-minded partners through plurilateral forums, involving other partners."

India, Japan & Australia working on Supply Chain Resilience

Earlier this year, India, US, Australia, Japan conducted a Quad summit that had the first heads of government level meeting while Washington has slated a first in-person meeting for later this year. Despite the pandemic, COVID plus group had met regularly at the foreign secretary-level virtually to exchange best practices and India, Japan, and Australia are working on Supply Chain Resilience to strengthen their ability to be prepared for unexpected risky events so as to respond and recover quickly to potential disruptions. The aim is to return to its original situation or grow by moving to a newer desirable state.

Pursuant to this, Shringla said, "COVID-19 pandemic has not only generated severe economic stresses but would have a long-term impact on the geopolitical situation." Quoting PM Modi, the Foreign Secretary said, "the friendship between India and Japan has become more relevant to our partnership, global stability, and prosperity in this COVID pandemic era."

India-Japan chalk joint projects in third countries

Following the current partnership under India-Japan bilateral relations, both plan to work on joint projects in other countries which include the resource-rich Russian far-east and the pacific island States. At present, both are operating a project in Kenya while Japan's connectivity projects in North East India are set to be extended to Bangladesh. Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) stands at over Rs 1,600 crore in projects, with regard to connectivity in seven states of North East India.

Harsh Shringla said, "India and Japan are continuing to enhance their ability to work with other partners in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. We are looking at deepening our cooperation in third countries, moving beyond India's immediate neighbourhood to the Russian Far-East and the Pacific Island States."

Japan is currently a lead partner in the connectivity pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI). IPOI was launched by PM Modi in 2019 at the East Asia Summit and has seven pillars annexed to the initiative.