India And Maldives Commence 12th Edition Of Joint Military Exercise 'Ex Ekuverin'

Why you're reading this: The 12th edition of the joint military exercise "Ex Ekuverin" between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force has commenced at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. Scheduled to be held from June 11 to 24, 2023, this bilateral exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations.

3 Things You Need To Know:

The exercise, named after the Maldivian word for 'Friends', alternates between India and Maldives each year.

The 14-day exercise will mainly focus on Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism Operations.

The exercise also includes joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, reflecting the commitment of both nations to regional security and disaster response capabilities.

Ex Ekuverin to simulate complex combat scenarios

During the 14-day exercise, a platoon strength contingent from the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) will engage in various activities focused on Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism Operations, as mandated by the United Nations. The exercise also includes joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. Through the sharing of best practices and tactical coordination, the participating forces aim to improve their readiness and effectiveness in addressing common security challenges.

Ex #Ekuverin 2023



12th Edition of Joint Military Exercise #Ekuverin between #IndianArmy & #Maldives National Defence Force is being conducted at #Chaubatia, #Uttarakhand. The two-week long Exercise is focused on Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Operations.#IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/SQnwQ2tEQL — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Exercise Ekuverin follows a comprehensive training regimen aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of the participating forces from the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force. The participants undergo rigorous and realistic training scenarios that simulate various CI/CT situations, including urban warfare, hostage rescue, and counter-IED operations. These exercises allow the forces to develop and refine their tactical skills, coordination, and interoperability in challenging environments. Special emphasis is placed on intelligence sharing, target identification, and swift response strategies.

Focus on logistics management during disaster situations

In addition to CI/CT Ops, the exercise also incorporates training in HADR operations, which involve responding to natural disasters and providing assistance to affected populations. The participants learn techniques for search and rescue, medical aid, and logistics management during disaster situations. This training segment aims to strengthen the forces' capabilities in joint humanitarian missions, reflecting the commitment of both nations to regional stability and disaster response.

The 11th edition of "Ex Ekuverin" was hosted by the Maldives in December 2021, highlighting the enduring defence cooperation between India and Maldives. This collaboration extends beyond joint exercises and encompasses areas such as defence training and equipment support. The two nations share strong economic, cultural, and military ties, and the ongoing exercise serves as a platform to further strengthen these bonds. The Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force are committed to deepening their partnership, reinforcing regional stability, and fostering mutual trust.