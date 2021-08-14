India & Pakistan's Security Forces Exchange Sweets Along LoC On Latter's Independence Day

On the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, the security forces of both India and Pakistan exchanged sweets at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Armies exchange sweets on Pakistan's Independence Day

Personnel from both Indian and Pakistani armies also shared sweets and compliments at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. An Army official maintained that the ceremony is part of strengthening the bilateral relations between both nations.

On the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, the Indian Army exchanged sweets with Pakistan Army in Poonch & Mendhar: 16 Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/RS9yAMLuNA — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Talking to PTI, the Army official said, "On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC."

He added that a gesture like this will help in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region as India, over the years, has continuously strived to strengthen bilateral relations.

"The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC," the official said.

BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border

Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Ranger exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border near Punjab's Amritsar. The same is also likely to happen on Sunday, August 15, on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. "We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow," said BSF commandant Jasbir Singh, reported ANI.

PM Modi labels 14 August as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Ahead of India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday labelled August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" in memory of people's sacrifices and struggles during that period. He said that Partition's pain can never be forgotten as millions of our brothers and sisters were displaced and died due to "mindless hate and violence".

“May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he added.

Image: @ANI/Twitter