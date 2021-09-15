India Asserts On Quad Having A Broad And Substantive Agenda; Slams China's Remarks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed reports stating Quad as a grouping with limited agenda. Ahead of the Quad summit announced by US President Joe Biden on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar stated that the Quad has a broad and substantive agenda. He made his comments while speaking to a US-based academician Ashley Tellis about the Indian Ocean and its impact on regional security. Talking about the motive of the group, he said that all the kinds of political reflections are expressed in Quad and its agenda is extended to multiple domains for broader cooperation.

Further, indirectly slamming the comments made by the Chinese government regarding the agenda of the Quad, he said, "And to make it in a sense to give it a sharp edge and a very limited agenda partly is gamesmanship of critics. But it partly also headlines kind of attitude and not a full understanding of really what is happening because as we see later on in the month. I think Quad has an increasing agenda and a substantive agenda in multiple spheres of activities."

He further added that there are other plurilateral in the Indo-Pacific region which means more than two arrangements with Australia and Japan also with France, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

China on Quad formation

After US President Joe Biden announced about hosting the first-ever Quad Summit on September 24, the Chinese government hit out at its formation and that the group is "close, exclusive, and targeted small circles... unpopular and have no way out." Earlier, China termed Quad as an "Asian Nato" which was also criticized by EAM Jaishankar at the 2+2 ministerial meeting.

Quad Meeting

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced hosting the first in-person Quad meeting later this month. Furthermore, it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga. According to the statement of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the Quad Summit will be focused on deepening ties and enhancing practical cooperation in areas such as fighting the COVID pandemic. Earlier, in March, a virtual summit took place. Meanwhile, India has also confirmed of PM Modi travelling to the United States for the summit.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/AP)