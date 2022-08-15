On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard hoisted the Indian National Flag underwater in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Visuals of the flag hoisting underwater was shared by the Indian Coast Guard on Twitter, celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. In the video, an Indian Coast Guard official was waving the Tricolour in the deep waters of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

They tweeted, "As a part of the 75th year of India’s Independence celebrations, Indian Coast Guard conducted an underwater national flag demo at sea near pristine islands Andaman and Nicobar."

“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga



“आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव” #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



As a part of the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, @IndiaCoastGuard conducted an underwater national flag demo at sea near pristine islands #Andaman & Nicobar.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/1whHAtpWjm — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, people from all across the country are actively participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organising events and hoisting the National Flag high on their rooftops. In his Independence Day address spanning one and a half hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the roadmap for the next 25 years by listing five pledges. The Prime Minister also vowed to escalate the fight against corruption and nepotism in all fields.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced from March 21, 2021 and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

On the other hand, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which started on August 13 and will continue till August 15, is an initiative by the Centre to invoke patriotism in every citizen.

Image: ANI