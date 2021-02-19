India-Australia Will Play Important Role In Shaping Post-COVID World: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 19, said that a strong partnership between India and Australia would play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world adding that he was confident that both the states would provide circular economy solutions. Addressing participants at the India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, the Prime Minister opined that there was a need to look out at our consumption patterns and how the world can reduce their ecological impact. He also highlighted the importance of the circular economy, which is based on reuse as opposed to ‘take make waste’ linear model.

"The strong India-Australia partnership will play important role in shaping the post COVID world. And our youth, our young innovators, our startups, will be at the forefront of this partnership," PM Modi asserted.

The leader also asserted that he trusts the youth in planning “holistic and sustainable” solutions to global ecological problems. “I have full confidence in the energy, creativity and out of box thinking of the youths. They can offer a sustainable and holistic solution, not just to our two countries but to the whole world. The strong India and Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID-19 world,” PM Modi said.

He further expressed hope that innovations showcased at the hackathon would inspire both Australia and India to take lead in circular economy solutions. Speaking at the valedictory function, PM lauded the creators of the “innovate solutions” and said that it showed their commitment to the philosophy of circular economy. He further said that there wasn't any doubt that the innovations would inspire the two nations to take a lead in circular economy solutions.

'Not the owners of mother earth'

He also talked about the importance of circular economy saying that recycling, reusing, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency mist become ap part of everyone's lifestyle. “We must never forget, that we are not the owners of all that mother earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come.”

India Australia Circular Economy Hackathon (I-ACE) is jointly being organized by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia to enable the students and startups/MSMEs of both the nations in fostering innovative solutions for the development of a circular economy across the food system value chain with the aim of increasing the long-term health and resilience of our planet, through innovative technology solutions.

