Shivaji's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi & Union Min Pay Tribute To Courageous Maratha Warrior

On the occasion of 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. PM Modi tweeted, "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, on his birth anniversary. The saga of his indomitable courage, amazing valour and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire the people across generations. Jai Shivaji !.

मां भारती के अमर सपूत छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उनके अदम्य साहस, अद्भुत शौर्य और असाधारण बुद्धिमत्ता की गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। जय शिवाजी! pic.twitter.com/3vhVgBYp5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2021

Several political leaders and union ministers also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 'Maratha Warrior'.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute and said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a vibrant symbol of nationalism, established good governance with his unique intelligence, amazing courage and excellent administrative skills. With his foresight, he built a strong navy and also initiated several public welfare policies. I pay my tributes to the Nation's Pride".

राष्ट्रीयता के जीवंत प्रतीक छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने अपनी अद्वितीय बुद्धिमता, अद्भुत साहस व उत्कृष्ट प्रशासनिक कौशल से सुशासन की स्थापना की। अपनी दूरदर्शिता से उन्होंने एक मजबूत नौसेना बनाई व कई जन-कल्याणकारी नीतियों की भी शुरुआत की। ऐसे राष्ट्रगौरव को कोटि-कोटि वंदन। pic.twitter.com/6kf78TezQE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted and paid tribute, he said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I salute him. He was a great warrior, majestic commander, a skilled administrator and Prajapala ruler. He always worked in the public interest, state interest and national interest. His entire life is a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian.

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती के अवसर मैं उन्हें स्मरण एवं नमन करता हूँ। वे एक महान योद्धा, प्रतापी सेनानायक, कुशल प्रशासक एवं प्रजापालक शासक थे।



शिवाजी महाराज ने हमेशा जनहित, राजहित और राष्ट्रहित में काम किया। उनका सारा जीवन हर भारतवासी के लिए गौरव और प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 19, 2021

Maharashtra BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi, "I pay homepage to the sculptor of Hindavi Swarajya, our beloved idol of courage and valour. emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Shivaji Jayanti greeting to all.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted. "I pay homage to him on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, the hero of Bharat Mata, a symbol of courage and valour. His unwavering loyalty and dedication to the motherland continue to inspire us for generations".

साहस और पराक्रम के प्रतीक, भारत माता के वीर सपूत, हिन्दवी स्वराज्य के संस्थापक छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन।



मातृभूमि के प्रति उनकी अटूट निष्ठा एवं समर्पण पीढ़ियों तक हमें प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/yoat1PsA5p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 19, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid homage as he said, "I salute Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji on his birth anniversary who organized the society against tyranny and exploitation. His life full of skilful strategy, leadership, and valour will always be remembered in Indian history, and generations to come will take inspiration from it".

अत्याचार, और शोषण के विरुद्ध समाज को संगठित कर, संघर्ष करने वाले छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा नमन।



कुशल रणनीति, नेतृत्व, और वीरता से भरे उनके जीवन को भारतीय इतिहास में सदैव याद रखा जायेगा, और आने वाली पीढ़ियां उससे प्रेरणा लेती रहेंगी। pic.twitter.com/qNcp2GEFJn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 19, 2021

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha kingdom was one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India. Known for being a master strategist and won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor.

