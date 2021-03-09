India-Bangladesh Meet In Dhaka Over Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

India and Bangladesh on Monday held a Commerce Secretary-level meeting where both the countries decided to expeditiously move forward on the feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed in an official statement that the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md. Jafar Uddin and the Indian delegation was led by Anup Wadhawan.

The official statement further read, "Extensive discussions were held on a variety of issues of mutual interest such as streamlining Certificate of Origin procedures, regional connectivity initiatives, anti-dumping duty on Jute products, harmonization of standards, removal of port restrictions, trade infrastructure-related issues, India-Bangladesh CEOs' Forum, sharing of trade data, up-gradation of border trading infrastructure. Both sides decided to expeditiously move forward on the feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)."

the statement also mentioned that it was agreed that the next meetings of the Commerce Secretaries and the JWG will be held in India, at mutually convenient dates.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 for two days, as confirmed by the External Affairs Ministry. EAM Dr S Jaishankar has already met with Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen where both discussed the bilateral relations and noted the “steady” progress during the pandemic. EAM’s visit to Bangladesh followed the Prime Minister-level virtual summit held between both nations on December 17, last year. During his visit, PM Modi will be taking part in the South Asian country's birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and holding a discussion with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. It was the violent crackdown by the Pakistan Army that led Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to declare East Pakistan independent as the state of Bangladesh on 26 March 1971. The two countries have also strengthened their resolve to work together more closely in sea-level connectivity in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)