India-Bangladesh Naval Forces To Hold Exercise Bongosagar In Bay Of Bengal

The second edition of India-Bangladesh Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 3 in the Bay of Bengal. As per an official statement, the exercise between the two navies aims at fostering inter-operability and joint operational skills with both forces conducting a wide spectrum of joint maritime exercises. The first edition of this exercise was held in 2019.

Joint exercises to last 3 days

As per reports, this edition of the joint naval exercise between India and Bangladesh will include surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations. The Exercise Bongosagar will then be followed by the third edition of IN-BN Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT). This joint exercise will take place in the Northern Bay of Bengal from October 4-5. During the CORPAT exercise, India and Bangladesh’s navy will patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to the official statement, "Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette and INS Khukri, an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette are participating along with Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette. In addition to ships, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies and integral helicopter(s) would also be participating in the exercise”.

Exercise Bongosagar and IN- BN CORPAT will take place over a span of three days and this year’s edition hold extra significance as it is the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh. The exercise also goes to show the importance that the Indian Navy accords to the Bangladesh Navy as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region).

(With ANI inputs)

