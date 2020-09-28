India's Outgoing Envoy Hands PM's B'Day Note To Sheikh Hasina; Meets Bangladesh President

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Sunday at Bangabhaban. She said India looks forward to 50th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic relations and 50th anniversary of the Liberation War in 2021.

The High Commissioner called herself fortunate to serve as the Indian envoy to Bangladesh twice and witness remarkable growth in its economic development. Riva Ganguly Das further said India attaches utmost importance to its relationship with Bangladesh. She added that President Hamid extended best wishes to her for her future endeavours.

Indian High Commissioner meets Bangladesh PM

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commissioner made a farewell call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PM Hasina, greeting on her birthday and also presented a bouquet on his behalf.

Reiterating the importance of Bangladesh in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Riva Ganguly Das recounted the progress made in the bilateral relations under the visionary leadership of PM Modi and PM Hasina. The envoy also discussed the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Liberation War and 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The High Commissioner presented a collection of rare footage PM Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to India in 1972 to her. The Prime Minister thanked Riva for her contribution to strengthening India-Bangladesh relations.

The farewell call by Riva Ganguly Das came as Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is set to join with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday through a virtual platform. Momen recently described bilateral ties with New Delhi "rock-solid".

(With inputs from agency)