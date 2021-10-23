India-Bangladesh Ties 'role Model' For Relations Between Neighbours: Foreign Secy Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla attended the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave: 2021' on 'Humanitarian, Political and Diplomatic Facets of the 1971 War' on Saturday. While speaking at the event, the 33rd Foreign Secretary said that when socio-economic ties were taken into concern then India-Bangladesh shared a bond that was deeper than any other strategic partnership. Shringla went on to claim that such kind of a unique bond could be considered as a role model for relations between two neighbours.

Shringla also brought up the mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared a very healthy bond with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. He mentioned how under the visionary leadership of the two heads, India and Bangladesh would go on to share a golden era (Shonali Adhyay) targeted at bringing stability and prosperity to the bilateral ties. Further, Shringla mentioned that the year was significant for India-Bangladesh relations as it marked a 'Triveni' of events. These included the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.

'Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia'

While addressing the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave: 2021' on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla claimed that India-Bangladesh bilateral ties were a 'role model' in terms of relationship with a neighbouring country. Shringla mentioned that in recent years the ties between the two nations had deepened.

On that he said, "Two major pillars of Indian diplomacy - Neighbourhood First and Act East policies find expression in India's vibrant ties with Bangladesh."

While talking about the socio-economic growth and development that both the countries shared, Shringla noted that the strategic partnership between the two neighbours was deeper when compared to any others.

Film on Bangabandhu and documentary on the Liberation War

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned during his address that the spirit of friendship, understanding and mutual respect that had engendered over the liberation of Bangladesh continued to permeate different aspects of the relationship between the two neighbours. Shringla mentioned that this strong bond had grown over time through capacity building programmes, scholarships and cultural exchange.

Shringla added that to hold the joint celebration of Maitree Diwas, an exhibition on the life of Bangabandhu and Mahatma Gandhi would be conducted in order to preserve the legacy of liberations of Bangladesh.

He appended, "We are taking initiatives such as joint production of a film on the life of Bangabandhu and a documentary on the Liberation War would be conveyed on the day on which India recognized Bangladesh in different capitals."

