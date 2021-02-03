India Becomes Fastest Country In World To Reach 4 Million COVID-19 Vaccination Mark

India becomes the fastest country in the world to adminsiter 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in just 18 days, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on February 3 hailing the “significant achievement”. Comparing to other nations across the globe who started mass vaccination drives slightly ahead than India, the Health Ministry said “India’s trajectory of leaping across landmarks in its fight against the global pandemic continues.” While the nation achieved reached 4 million vaccinations in 18 days, the United States took 20, Israel took 39 and so did the UK.

Further, as of February 1, India was among the top five nations in terms of COVID-19 vaccine doses that are administered on the people. The Health Ministry said, “India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace” and that nation’s “fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as well.”

India becomes the fastest country to reach 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark in 18 days.https://t.co/zFREj9JwyT pic.twitter.com/fvA3CI29W6 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 3, 2021

15 States/UTs report no deaths in last 24 hrs

In another positive development against the COVID-19 pandemic, it said 15 states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours and the Active caseload of the country has also fallen to below 1.5% of the total cases. Health Ministry said, “14 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These states are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam.”

“With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. The country’s active cases have declined further to 1,60,057 in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload of the country has fallen below 1.5% (1.49% presently) of the total cases,” it added before noting that “31States and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.”

It also said that at least 8 states and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (1.91%) with Kerala having the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%. As of February 3 8 AM, "more than 41 lakh (41,38,918) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise."

