Heatwave Ends, Storms, And Rain In Northern Parts Of The Country For Next 2-3 Days

After days of battle with scorching heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall and thunderstorm in several parts of the country. Met department has predicted hailstorms, storms, and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh for the next two-three days.

“Heatwave has ended in entire India today. From today temperature will decrease and it will be cloudy. We have issued Orange Alert for hailstorms, storms, and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the hilly areas for the next 2-3 days. There are chances of storms in East India as well," said an IMD official.

Recent Satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection with possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana pic.twitter.com/4rUnFNgi4S — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2023

IMD updates on Northwest India

The Met Department has claimed that light to moderate rainfall is likely to grip places in Northwest India on May 25. Gusty Wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is likely to hit isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on May 25. Isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on May 25.

Rainfall likely in Northeast India

Met department has predicted that fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely to continue over Assam and Meghalaya during the next two days. Isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall on May 25 and 26.

Respite from the heat in South & East India

Light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely to hit most parts of south peninsular India during the next 2 days except Kerala and Maharashtra where fairly widespread rain is very likely during the next 5 days. In East India, Met Department has predicted widespread to widespread rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim areas till May 26. Bihar is also likely to witness heavy rainfall on May 25.