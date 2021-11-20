Breaking News Updates: US Speaks On Peng Shuai, Mohan Bhagwat Says Conversion Not Needed

Quick links:
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday claimed that Hinduism did not need to change anyone and proceed forward together while addressing a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'No need to convert anyone', adds must move forward together https://t.co/gnYdKWIunN— Republic (@republic) November 20, 2021
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary has said that they will soon take a decision on alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.
Based on specific BSF Intelligence, an IED was recovered and demolished by Bomb Disposal Squad from along roadside near Pujhariput chowk on Ramagiri Gupteshwar road approx 5 kms from COB Ramagiri, Distt Koraput, Odisha.
Owing to the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta & rising water levels in Pamba river pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala is hereby prohibited for today ( 20th November) to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
Kerala: In the wake of the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta & rising water levels in Pamba river pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala is hereby prohibited for today ( 20th November) to ensure the safety of pilgrims: Divya S Iyer, District Collector— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021
Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, informed SAFAR-India.
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021
The US administration is "deeply concerned" by the reports that Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday (local time).
"The US wants China to provide verifiable proofs of her whereabouts and that she is safe," Psaki said during a press briefing at the White House on Friday.
"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," she added.
This morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical.— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 19, 2021
Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram appear to have suffered an outage yet again as users are facing difficulties in accessing the pages and uploading to them, on Friday evening. This comes after the aforementioned platforms along with WhatsApp (which is active this time) experienced their longest-ever blackout last month. Several netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment and the apps, now run under the umbrella of 'Meta', are still inaccessible after almost half-an-hour.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often shares witty photos and videos on Twitter, on Friday pointed out fake news on him related to cryptocurrency. The billionaire said that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptos while sharing some screen grabs which claimed that he has made tons of money using a cryptocurrency investment platform.
"This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent," Anand Mahindra said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jhansi Fort on Friday and dedicated multiple initiatives by the Defence sector to the nation at the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ ongoing in the district. He also laid the foundation stone for Defence Industrial Corridor on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai at Jhansi.
Happy to be in Jhansi on the Jayanti of Rani Lakshmibai. Watch my speech. https://t.co/9CBKlSjvvF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021
Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's favoured pick to be the state's Advocate General, Deepinder Singh Patwalia, has been elected to the post. This development comes days after APS Deol submitted his resignation as A-G. According to sources, Sidhu had got Patwalia's name approved.
The Punjab government order says, "The governor of Punjab, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India, is pleased to appoint Sh. Deepinder Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, R/o. No. 88, Sector 10-A, Chandigarh, as Advocate General for the State of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."