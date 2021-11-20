Last Updated:

Breaking News Updates: US Speaks On Peng Shuai, Mohan Bhagwat Says Conversion Not Needed

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Breaking news

Image:.

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.
pointer
08:55 IST, November 20th 2021
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'no need to convert anyone'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday claimed that Hinduism did not need to change anyone and proceed forward together while addressing a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh. 

Read full story here:

 

pointer
08:41 IST, November 20th 2021
'Gave trailer': says RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary; hints upon alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary has said that they will soon take a decision on alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. 

 

pointer
08:30 IST, November 20th 2021
Odisha: IED recovered and demolished by Bomb Disposal Squad

Based on specific BSF Intelligence, an IED was recovered and demolished by Bomb Disposal Squad from along roadside near Pujhariput chowk on Ramagiri Gupteshwar road approx 5 kms from COB Ramagiri, Distt Koraput, Odisha. 

 

pointer
07:59 IST, November 20th 2021
Kerala rains: Pamba river pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala closed for today

Owing to the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta & rising water levels in Pamba river pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala is hereby prohibited for today ( 20th November) to ensure the safety of pilgrims. 

 

pointer
07:37 IST, November 20th 2021
Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category

Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, informed SAFAR-India. 

 

pointer
07:31 IST, November 20th 2021
US 'deeply concerned' about missing Chinese player

The US administration is "deeply concerned" by the reports that Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday (local time).

"The US wants China to provide verifiable proofs of her whereabouts and that she is safe," Psaki said during a press briefing at the White House on Friday.

pointer
07:31 IST, November 20th 2021
Kamala Harris to become US President briefly

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," she added. 

 

pointer
07:31 IST, November 20th 2021
Facebook, Instagram down again

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram appear to have suffered an outage yet again as users are facing difficulties in accessing the pages and uploading to them, on Friday evening. This comes after the aforementioned platforms along with WhatsApp (which is active this time) experienced their longest-ever blackout last month. Several netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment and the apps, now run under the umbrella of 'Meta', are still inaccessible after almost half-an-hour. 

pointer
07:31 IST, November 20th 2021
Anand Mahindra calls out fake news on Crypto Investment; 'completely Fabricated'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often shares witty photos and videos on Twitter, on Friday pointed out fake news on him related to cryptocurrency. The billionaire said that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptos while sharing some screen grabs which claimed that he has made tons of money using a cryptocurrency investment platform.

"This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent," Anand Mahindra said.

pointer
07:31 IST, November 20th 2021
PM Modi salutes Rani Laxmibai, dedicates indigenous Arsenal to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jhansi Fort on Friday and dedicated multiple initiatives by the Defence sector to the nation at the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ ongoing in the district. He also laid the foundation stone for Defence Industrial Corridor on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai at Jhansi.

 

pointer
07:31 IST, November 20th 2021
Punjab: Navjot Sidhu gets his way again as Deepinder Singh Patwalia becomes state's new Advocate General

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's favoured pick to be the state's Advocate General, Deepinder Singh Patwalia, has been elected to the post. This development comes days after APS Deol submitted his resignation as A-G. According to sources, Sidhu had got Patwalia's name approved.

The Punjab government order says, "The governor of Punjab, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India, is pleased to appoint Sh. Deepinder Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, R/o. No. 88, Sector 10-A, Chandigarh, as Advocate General for the State of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

Tags: Breaking news, India news, Live news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND