Breaking News: Aryan's Legal Team Shares First Pic With Shah Rukh Khan Since Bail

In a big dampener for Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for the next many decades. Speaking in Goa, he disagreed with the opposition's claim that the Narendra Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency. To buttress his point, he highlighted the difference in people's approach towards the rise in fuel prices as compared to the UPA government era.

According to him, it was difficult to envisage the saffron party fading away easily as it had crossed the 30 percent vote share at the national level. On this occasion, he asserted that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was mistaken in believing that people will vote against BJP in due course of time. These remarks assume significance as speculation was rife that he was joining Congress after holding multiple meetings with the Wayanad MP. Earlier, Kishor had made it clear that there are no quick-fix solutions to the "deep-rooted problems" and "structural problems" of Congress.