Breaking News: Aryan's Legal Team Shares First Pic With Shah Rukh Khan Since Bail

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Gujarat on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state and met Gujarat High Court's Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Kovind interacted with the chief justice of the high court and other judges over high tea at the Raj Bhavan in the evening after his arrival in the state in the afternoon, an official release said.
The Delhi police has started removing barricades at the Tikri border to allow commuters to enter the city. The Tirki border remained closed since November 2020, following the farmers' protest. Several Kisan unions were agitating in the middle of the road, forcing the police to close the Delhi border to prevent them from entering the capital.
South superstar Rajinikanth went for a health check-up at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where he was admitted on Thursday. He remains under observation.
Rajinikanth had recently watched his highly-anticipated film, Annaatthe, at a private screening that was held in Chennai. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, October 27.
Aryan Khan's legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drugs case on Thursday. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is likely to step out of the jail tomorrow, 27 days after his arrest in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs bust.
"Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate," Satish Maneshinde & Aryan Khan's legal team stated.
The maiden bilateral tri-service exercise, Konkan Shakti 21, between the armed forces of India and the UK culminated in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday. Smooth execution of the first edition of the exercise is testimony to the professional abilities, mutual understanding and shared commitment of the two nations and their personnel in uniform.
Spanning over four days, the exercise saw the two defence forces work in cohesion through a series of complex multi-service combat drills in all domains of maritime operations - air, surface and sub-surface. The drills undertaken during the exercise involved replenishment at sea practice, strike operations by fighter aircraft, cross control of helicopters, simulated induction of army troops, gun shoots on expendable air targets, advanced air and sub-surface exercises, composite helicopter formation fly-past and large force engagement involving fighter aircraft of the UK (F35B), Indian Navy (MiG 29K) and Indian Air Force (SU-30 and Jaguar), all of which reflected high synergy, professionalism and readiness of both nations to conduct joint maritime operations, when required.
The Union Finance Ministry has said that it released Rs 44,000 crores on Thursday to States and UTs with legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST compensation. The total amount released in the current fiscal year as back-to-back loan in-lieu of GST compensation is Rs 1,59,000 crores. It is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every 2 months out of actual cess collection, the Ministry added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. He will then inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project.
Prime Minister will also review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath.
Prime Minister will also address a public rally and inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.
In a massive development, a Thane magistrate court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is on the run amid multiple extortion cases filed against him. The Thane police have written to the Malabar Hill police station seeking help to arrest Parambir Singh. The Mumbai Police is now free to arrest Param Bir, who is speculated to have fled the country.
A Pune court has sent KP Gosavi to 8-days of police custody in connection with a 2018 cheating case. Gosavi who had earlier offered to surrender to Uttar Pradesh police was turned down citing jurisdiction issues. Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) has accused him of allegedly demanding Rs 18 crores to let off Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son.
Government Medical College Rajouri has terminated its OT Technician for celebrating Pakistan’s win in Indo Pak T20 cricket match.
The Centre on Thursday extended the nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till November 30 as there has been localised spread of the virus in a few states and the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country.
In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that existing protocols for curbing the spread of COVID-19 will continue till November 30.
Advocate Amit Desai, who appeared in the High Court on behalf of Aryan Khan said the accused are unlikely to walk out of the jail despite being granted bail. Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant will only be released after a detailed copy of the court order is out.
Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi addressed the media after Bombay HC granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha. He stated that a detailed order will be released on Friday. All three accused will be oiut of the jail only after the detailed order is out, informed Rohatgi.
Following intensified arguments and marathon hearings in the Bombay High Court on the bail petitions of Aryan Khan and his co-accused, sources told Republic TV that the bail has been granted to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and his co-arrestees Munmun Dhqamedcha and Arbaaz Merchant. A detailed order with reasons will be released by the court on Friday.
PM Modi will deliver a national statement at the World Leader Summit on November 1. He will participate in leader's level event organized by the COP26 presidency around the themes of climate change, mitigation, adaption & building resilience, clean technology innovation, said Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla
During the intervening night of October 26-27, terrorists fired upon Area Domination Patrol party (ADP) of Police & 46RR in the Cherdari area of Baramulla. The alert joint party retaliated effectively and in a brief shootout, one terrorist was killed. He has been identified as Javed Ahmad Wani of Kulgam.
As per police records, the killed terrorist was a part of a group involved in the killing of two non-locals in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam along with the terrorist Gulzar who was neutralised on 20 October 2021.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 pistol, 01 loaded magazine & 01 Pak branded grenade was recovered from the killed terrorist’s possession.
Andhra Pradesh government will request the Centre to take up a caste-based census of Backward Classes ( BCs ). The Cabinet has approved the proposal for Minister for Backward Classes Welfare placing a resolution, to request the GoI to take up the caste-based census, before the assembly
NCB's independent witness KP Gosavi, who was arrested on Thursday by the Pune police in a 2018 cheating case, is being taken to the court. Gosavi who had earlier offered to surrender to Uttar Pradesh police was turned down citing jurisdiction issues. Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) has accused him of allegedly demanding Rs 18 crores to let off Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son.
Following a disastrous bus accident in the Doda district, a request was received by the IAF from Divisional Commissioner Jammu for air evacuation of critically injured from Doda stadium to Jammu airfield. IAF MI 17 helicopter from Jammu captained by Sqn Ldr Ganeshprasad Honakuppe got airborne at 1220h within a short notice of one hour and evacuated 7 critical accident victims from Doda and landed at 1410h. Six lying and one sitting casualties were then transferred to GMC by ambulances.
Farmers in Uttar Pradesh performed Yagna for the soul of Lakhbir Singh who was lynched at the Singhu border by Nihangs. They have demanded govt job should be given to his family.
PM Narendra Modi will be calling on Pope Francis at the Vatican. It is still to be finalised whether it will be one to one or delegation-level meeting. Normally, there are some delegation members in such meetings, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said "deliberate weaponization of dangerous pathogens" was a matter of serious concern, and called for the need to build comprehensive national capabilities and bio-defence, bio-safety, and bio-security.
Expressing concern over the issue of climate change, he said disasters and pandemics are borderless threats that cannot be combated in isolation and there was a need to evolve strategies to maximise our gains and minimise the losses.
Indian Navy ships of First Training Squadron on completion of a four-day visit to Colombo and Trincomalee from 24-28 Oct 21 carried out bilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sri Lanka Navy.
INS Shardul & INS Magar departed Colombo harbour on 27 Oct 21 whilst INS Sujata, INS Sudarshini, INS Tarangini & ICGS Vikram departed Trincomalee harbour on 28 Oct 21. Both groups undertook the exercise with SLNS Sindurala, SLNS Samudura & SLNS Nandimithra.
The visit of 1TS ships to Sri Lanka is one of the largest deployments to a friendly country.
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's lawyer spoke on the petition in Bombay High Court and his plea for CBI enquiry into the corruption allegations against him.
Referring to the court order, the lawyer said, "Originally my petition said that we are ready to appear in front of any agency for any investigation. Right now the court has ordered that if anyone has to arrest my client, then give a notice of 3 days - 72 hours prior."
The Bombay HC has disposed of Wankhede's petition seeking protection from arrest.
The Bombay High Court has disposed of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's petition after the Maharashtra government's lawyer assured the Court that 3 days notice will be given before arrest by Mumbai Police.
"As the petition is in respect to the Prevention of Corruption Act, we will give prior notice of 72 hours if we will register an offence under the Act," says the government's lawyer.
In a massive development, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday requesting a CBI probe into any corruption allegations levelled against him. In the petition filed before the court, the NCB officer has sought relief in the extortion probe saying that if any investigation needs to be done, it should be done by CBI.
The Bombay High Court resumed hearing the bail petitions of Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the Mumbai drugs bust case for the third consecutive day. At the moment, the Narcotics Control Bureau is arguing against the bail plea stating that the conspiracy charge against Aryan Khan needs to be probed. The NCB has claimed that Aryan was procuring drugs in bulk, therefore he should not be granted bail.
Yesterday, Aryan Khan's legal team had denied any possession of drugs as it urged the court to grant him bail.
The Mumbai Police has summoned Manish Bhanushali, a witness in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case for questioning.
Amid the manhunt for him, ex-Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission. Opposing his application, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his secretary Sanjeev Palande's counsel have questioned the power of attorney and affidavit itself. Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country as the Maharashtra government has lost all contact with him.
In a big dampener for Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for the next many decades. Speaking in Goa, he disagreed with the opposition's claim that the Narendra Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency. To buttress his point, he highlighted the difference in people's approach towards the rise in fuel prices as compared to the UPA government era.
According to him, it was difficult to envisage the saffron party fading away easily as it had crossed the 30 percent vote share at the national level. On this occasion, he asserted that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was mistaken in believing that people will vote against BJP in due course of time. These remarks assume significance as speculation was rife that he was joining Congress after holding multiple meetings with the Wayanad MP. Earlier, Kishor had made it clear that there are no quick-fix solutions to the "deep-rooted problems" and "structural problems" of Congress.