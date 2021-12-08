Breaking News LIVE Updates: Australia Joins US' Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

Quick links:
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% & the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following MPC meeting.
President Ram Nath Kovind will present the Presidential Standard to the Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron or Killer Squadron in Mumbai.
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai to award the President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron:
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, eyewitnesses from Otting recounted the Nagaland firing incident.
India reports 8,439 new #COVID19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 93,733
Total recoveries: 3,40,89,137
Death toll: 4,73,952
Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today:
Experts have raised concerns over Pakistan's falling currency against USD under PM Imran Khan.
At UNSC meet for troop-contributing countries for UNDOF for Israel-Syria ceasefire, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN, recalled sacrifice by Indian peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck & highlighted that India is the third-largest troop contributor:
WHO representative to India spoke exclusively to Republic TV over COVID-19 Omicron variant concerns:
Delhi's air quality has improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 235, as per SAFAR-India.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that it will join the US in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Nine students of Government Residential School have tested COVID positive in Odisha's Jajpur district:
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Check Cholan area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 7 December, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. During his speech in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that he is overwhelmed by this support from Gorakhpur. He assured that the BJP government will open more fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and emphasised that the "beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages." While addressing at a Gorakhpur event, Prime Minister Modi stated that India's money will be invested in the country. "When there is a double engine government, work is done at double speed," he remarked.
The Central Government on Tuesday contacted some farmer leaders, informed sources to Republic Media Network. The Centre has assured farmer leaders to withdraw cases against protesting farmers. The Centre has also assured that no more cases of stubble burning will be registered against the farmers. They have also been assured on a committee on MSP, which still remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Kisan unions demand a written assurance from the Central government on this. And the government has agreed to give it, sources said. Also, the Centre is likely to soon give written assurance to the farmers on their demands. The Haryana government may also issue a letter to farmers soon on withdrawing lawsuits against farmers in the state.
