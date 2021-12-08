Last Updated:

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Australia Joins US' Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Breaking news

Image: .

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.
pointer
10:49 IST, December 8th 2021
RBI keeps policy repo rate at 4%, bank rate remains unchanged at 4.25%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% & the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following MPC meeting.

 

pointer
10:24 IST, December 8th 2021
Indian Navy's 'Killers' squadron to get President's Standard Award 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind will present the Presidential Standard to the Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron or Killer Squadron in Mumbai. 

Watch live:

 

pointer
10:06 IST, December 8th 2021
President Kovind reaches Naval Dockyard in Mumbai to award the President’s Standard

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai to award the President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron:

 

pointer
09:54 IST, December 8th 2021
Nagaland firing: Eyewitnesses from Otting recount tragic incident; appeal for justice

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, eyewitnesses from Otting recounted the Nagaland firing incident. 

Read the full story here:

 

pointer
09:21 IST, December 8th 2021
India reports 8,439 fresh COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,439 new #COVID19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours

 

pointer
09:03 IST, December 8th 2021
Farmer Union's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today

Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today:

 

pointer
08:35 IST, December 8th 2021
Pakistan currency falls 30.5% against USD under PM Imran Khan

Experts have raised concerns over Pakistan's falling currency against USD under PM Imran Khan. 

Read full story here:

 

pointer
08:32 IST, December 8th 2021
UNSC meet: India's Permanent Mission highlights sacrifice by Indian peacekeeper for Israel-Syria ceasefire

At UNSC meet for troop-contributing countries for UNDOF for Israel-Syria ceasefire, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN, recalled sacrifice by Indian peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck & highlighted that India is the third-largest troop contributor:

 

pointer
08:10 IST, December 8th 2021
WHO representative to India speaks to Republic TV over Omicron variant concerns, hails nation over surveillance

WHO representative to India spoke exclusively to Republic TV over COVID-19 Omicron variant concerns:

 

pointer
07:52 IST, December 8th 2021
Delhi pollution: Air Quality improves to 'poor' category

 

Delhi's air quality has improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 235, as per SAFAR-India.

 

pointer
07:42 IST, December 8th 2021
Australia joins US in diplomatically boycotting 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights' issue

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that it will join the US in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

 

pointer
07:42 IST, December 8th 2021
COVID-19: 9 students of Govt residential school tested positive in Jajpur district

Nine students of Government Residential School have tested COVID positive in Odisha's Jajpur district:

 

pointer
07:42 IST, December 8th 2021
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Check Cholan area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Police.

 

pointer
07:42 IST, December 8th 2021
PM Modi lauds work of 'double Engine Govt' in UP, slams 'excuses' by previous regimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 7 December, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. During his speech in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that he is overwhelmed by this support from Gorakhpur. He assured that the BJP government will open more fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and emphasised that the "beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages." While addressing at a Gorakhpur event, Prime Minister Modi stated that India's money will be invested in the country. "When there is a double engine government, work is done at double speed," he remarked.

 

pointer
07:42 IST, December 8th 2021
Farmer Protests: Centre assures withdrawal of cases; Kisan Unions demand written assurance

The Central Government on Tuesday contacted some farmer leaders, informed sources to Republic Media Network. The Centre has assured farmer leaders to withdraw cases against protesting farmers. The Centre has also assured that no more cases of stubble burning will be registered against the farmers. They have also been assured on a committee on MSP, which still remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Kisan unions demand a written assurance from the Central government on this. And the government has agreed to give it, sources said. Also, the Centre is likely to soon give written assurance to the farmers on their demands. The Haryana government may also issue a letter to farmers soon on withdrawing lawsuits against farmers in the state.

Read full story here.

Tags: Breaking news, India news, General news
COMMENT