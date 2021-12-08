Breaking News LIVE Updates: Australia Joins US' Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

The Central Government on Tuesday contacted some farmer leaders, informed sources to Republic Media Network. The Centre has assured farmer leaders to withdraw cases against protesting farmers. The Centre has also assured that no more cases of stubble burning will be registered against the farmers. They have also been assured on a committee on MSP, which still remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Kisan unions demand a written assurance from the Central government on this. And the government has agreed to give it, sources said. Also, the Centre is likely to soon give written assurance to the farmers on their demands. The Haryana government may also issue a letter to farmers soon on withdrawing lawsuits against farmers in the state.

Read full story here.