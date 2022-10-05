India Calls For Iraq’s Political Parties To Constructively Engage & End Political Deadlock

Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador R Ravindra called on Iraq to find an "urgent" end to the political stalemate in the middle eastern country and urged parties to hold a peaceful dialogue to meet people's aspirations and hopes for a secure, safe and prosperous future for them.

The Indian ambassador commented at a Security Council meeting on the "situation concerning Iraq," and stated that it has been nearly a year that the people of Iraq do not have an elected government.

The Indian ambassador further stated that the continuing political gridlock in Iraq directly impacts the people of the country and further noted that the citizens of Iraq had already endured immense challenges in the past two decades from "terrorism to economic hardships."

India suggests a peaceful dialogue

India urged all the political parties of Iraq to rise above their differences and assume greater responsibilities to overcome the current stalemate in the country, that is blocking the appointment of a government.

"A peaceful dialogue and a constructive way forward is the need of the hour," said Ambassador Ravindra. In this regard, India welcomed the convening of the national dialogue among Iraq's political parties and leaders.

"Constructive engagement by all parties in the dialogue is a critical first step to avoid further political deadlock and violence," the ambassador added.

India raises security concerns regarding Daesh’s activities

Ambassador R Ravindra further established that the ongoing political instability in Iraq also affects the security situation of the nation labelling it "fragile and volatile." India expressed deep concerns about the persistent terrorist attacks of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Also known as Daesh).

"The terrorist forces must not be permitted to exploit the current political vacuum in the country," the ambassador exhorted.

India further established that the possession of arms and weapons in large quantities outside the control of relevant authorities is a matter of grave concern, stating that it poses a serious challenge to the stability in Iraq.

Referring to the August clashes between supporters of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr and the Iraqi security forces, that lead to the death of more than a dozen people, the ambassador said, “The deadly clashes of August 29 and 30 serve as a timely reminder and highlight the urgency of addressing this issue within Iraq's constitutional framework. The repeated violation of Iraq's sovereignty and the pre-text of counter-terrorism operations must end.”

India also condemned all acts of terrorism and called upon Iraq's neighbours to work with the Iraqi authorities to address all the security challenges that the country faces. India further noted Iraq’s contributions to regional stability and friendly relations despite its internal challenges.

Iraq’s political deadlock

In Iraq's October 2021 election, Al-Sadr's bloc won 73 seats, making it the largest faction in the 329-seat parliament. However, ever since the vote, Al-Sadr stepped down from the political process and talks to form a new government have stalled. A deadlock persists over the establishment of a new government. Previously, Al-Sadr's supporters had stormed the parliament in a similar fashion in 2016. They subsequently staged a sit-in and called for political reform after then-Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, through an anti-corruption drive, sought to replace party-affiliated ministers with technocrats. Public anger over corruption and unemployment further led to mass protests in 2019 and this current protest poses a challenge for the oil-rich country.

Image: Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork