India Calls Out Pakistan's Poor Record On Human Rights, Role In Global Terror At UNHRC

India on Tuesday lambasted Pakistan over its poor record on human rights and systematic persecution of religious minorities in the country and reiterated that Islamabad remains the "epicentre of global terrorism".

Speaking at 43rd Session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, First Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vimarsh Aryan, called out Pakistan for "incessant abuse of its membership" in the Council in order to propagate "illegal, immoral and inhuman territorial ambition"

"It's unfortunate, however, not unexpected from the deep state of Pakistan which is continuing incessant abuse of its membership of this august Council for propagating an illegal, immoral and inhuman territorial ambition," Aryan said, adding, "We are witnessing in Pakistan unabated torture, maiming and systematic persecution of religious minorities. Attacks on a Hindu funeral procession and a Christian church days ago in Sindh and Punjab provinces portray the horrific plight of various minorities in Pakistan."

#WATCH Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs (MA) exercises India's Right of Reply at 43rd Session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/HRmg7SDVZu — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Irresponsibly harps on J&K

The MEA representative said Islamabad "very irresponsibly harps on self-determination of the already democratic Jammu and Kashmir" and chided its nefarious propaganda on the region. The official noted that Pakistan very conveniently ignores that the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA) "explicitly states that the principle of self-determination must not be used as a garb to promote activities detrimental to the territorial integrity and political unity of member states in violation of the UN Charter".

#Unmasking the #DeepState of Pakistan with a #COVID protection mask on! Exercised India’s #RightOfReply in response to Pakistan’s hypocrisy in the #HumanRightsCouncil today! J & K was, is & will continue to be an integral part of India, Pakistan should cease to covet it! #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/y3LWxZnPIG — Vimarsh Aryan, IFS (@VimarshAryan) June 16, 2020

Abjure territorial ambition

"I would ask Pakistani delegation to properly understand Part I, para 17 of VDPA on terrorism, before pretending to be a promoter of human rights, while most grisly of the human rights violators and terrorists breed under its noes," Vimarsh Aryan stung Pakistan, further invoking the VDPA to ask Pakistan to "abjure its territorial ambition which is grossly violative of all human rights".

The MEA official added that Pakistan should practice tolerance towards their minorities and good neighbourliness towards India so that "the South-Asian region sees eternal peace, the absence of which can mostly be attributed to Pakistani deep state".

